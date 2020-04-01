Central
Arcadia: March 30. Elevation above normal, water 61 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, minnows and worms around points, rocks and riprap. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along riprap and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish fair on goldfish and shad in the river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: March 30. Elevation normal, water 54 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs in coves and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and sassy shad at the inlet. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: March 30. Elevation below normal, water 52. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass and white bass fair on crankbaits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on chicken liver, live shad, punch bait, shad and worms along channels, main lake and spillway. Walleye fair on crawfish, cut bait and worms in coves, main lake and spillway. Crappie fair on jigs at the fishing dock. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: March 30. Elevation above normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and worms in the main lake and tailwaters. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver, flukes, grubs and sassy shad in the main lake. White bass fair on grubs and in-line spinnerbaits at the inlet. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 54 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and jigs in coves, creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: March 27. Access to the lake has been closed by the City of McLoud. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: March 30. Elevation above normal, water 55 and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and riprap. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around docks and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on worms along riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: March 29. Elevation above normal, water low to mid-50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, minnows and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: March 30. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. Striped bass hybrids and spotted bass slow on flukes, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures below the dam and spillway. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs and worms along shorelines. All fishing is slow to fair. Please visit https://lcb.okstate.edu/ for rules due to COVID-19. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: March 30. Elevation above normal, water 55 and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish fair on stinkbait around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, jerk baits, slabs and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, minnows, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels and river channel. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves and river channel. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: March 29. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs in coves and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Ft. Gibson: March 30. Elevation above normal, water 65 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. The lake is still very flooded with high water. Most public boat ramps and other access points are under water. Many of the usual parks are also closed. Please use extreme caution while using the lake during these conditions. White bass fair on jigs along creek channels. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 29. Elevation 4 3/4 ft. above normal, water 50-55 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. The lake is muddy from all the runoff out of KS/MO river systems (Neosho, Spring and Elk). The upper end of the Elk is clearing up with debris still in the water. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and river mouth. Blue and channel catfish good on live bait, live shad, shad and shrimp along channels, flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. White bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along creek channels, river channel and river mouth. Paddlefish good in spurts on the Neosho River. Largemouth bass slow to fair on soft plastic lures, sassy shad, flukes, power worms and jigs around points. Report submitted by Jason Adair, game warden stationed in Ottawa County.
Greenleaf: March 30. Elevation normal, water 56 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits along flats and shallows. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 56 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs, minnows and sassy shad below the dam and along creek channels. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: March 29. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around points and standing timber. White bass good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along creek channels and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam and along the river channel. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: March 30. Elevation 12 1/2 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along flats, river mouth, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish excellent snagging below the dam. White bass, striped bass hybrids, crappie and walleye excellent on crankbaits, grubs, hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, jigs, minnows, sassy shad, small lures and tube jigs below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: March 26. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 27. Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Water flow remains higher due to recent rain. 12000 CFS at the time of this report. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: March 30. Crappie good on live baits and jigs around brush piles and the dam. Channel and flathead catfish good on live bait along channels. Bass good along brush piles and grassy beds. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: March 29. Elevation above normal, water mid-50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Blue catfish excellent on shad below the dam. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and chatter baits around brush structure and creek channels. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs at 16-20 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: March 30. Elevation above normal, water 40s and murky. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Skiatook: March 28. Elevation above normal, water 50s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on flukes, in-line spinnerbaits and sassy shad along the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs at 10-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shrimp and stinkbait along creek channels. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: March 30. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Crappie fair on minnows along riprap. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in coves and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: March 29. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits and jigs in coves and around points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: March 29. Elevation dropping, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Debris is still scattered throughout and obstacles may be submerged. White bass good on jigs and small lures along creek channels and river channel. Anglers are catching white bass near Horseshoe Bend, however, caution must be exercised due to the high water level of the lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, minnows and sunfish along channels. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 30. Elevation above normal, water 55 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.