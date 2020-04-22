Central
Arcadia: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 63 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits along flats and points. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, along riprap and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: April 20. Elevation below normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, inlet, main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: April 19. Elevation below normal, water 57 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and sassy shad along riprap and spillway. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs and minnows along shorelines and dam. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, goldfish and shad along channels, dam and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait and minnows in the main lake, around points and tailwater. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and jigs at the inlet. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along riprap, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: April 19. Elevation normal, water 61 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shallows and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and hotdogs in coves and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: April 19. The lake is closed until further notice. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: April 19. Elevation normal, water 57 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: April 19. Elevation normal, water upper 50s to lower 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and shallows. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along flats and points. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs in coves, around docks and shorelines. Saugeye slow on flukes, jigs, lipless baits and sassy shad in the main lake and along shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, crawfish, dough bait, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: April 19. Elevation normal, water 57 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on worms around standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: April 19. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad and worms below the dam, along riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, along creek channels and shallows. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: April 19. Elevation normal, water low 60s and murky. The lake level is normal and bass activity is increasing. Spring rains have left the lake murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, rocks, weed beds and in coves. Bass seem to be congregating around points and prefer crankbaits. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the cam, along channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: April 20. Elevation normal, water 62 and less than 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and river channel. White bass good on minnows and jigs along the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 19. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks, points, rocks and weed beds. Bass seem to be partial to crankbaits and congregating around shallows points. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad and stinkbait below the dam, along channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie activity is slow to fair around submerged brush structure and docks. Paddlefish activity is moderate in spots along the Grand and Neosho rivers. The next decent rain should bring a fair paddlefish run. White bass activity is fair along the Spring River. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 20. Elevation normal, water 63 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, points, sandbar, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Bluegill and green sunfish good on minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms along shorelines and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, flats and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 19. Elevation normal, water upper 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs, minnows and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: April 19. Elevation dropping, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along river channel and shorelines. White bass fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along creek channels and shallows. Crappie fair on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: April 20. Elevation 2 3/4 ft. above normal and dropping, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along channels, river mouth, main lake and riprap. Paddlefish snagging good below the dam. Crappie fair on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 16. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 18. Elevation above normal, water 54 and murky. Water flow continues to remain higher and fishing is still slower due to high water. Currently running 5,000 CFS at the time of this report. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: April 18. Elevation normal, water mid-60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass excellent on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, shorelines and in coves. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at1-5 ft. along shallows and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: April 19. Elevation normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs at 10-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids and white bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits and lipless baits trolling in the main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: April 20. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. Crappie and Saugeye fair on minnows along riprap. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: April 19. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, jerk baits and jigs around points and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs below the dam, around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: April 19. Elevation 19. Elevation normal, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. White bass excellent on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and jigs along creek channels, river channel and Etta Bend upstream to Sequoyah Club. Fishing activity is picking up with many anglers finding success on white bass between Horseshoe Bend and the Sequoyah Club. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass are moving into the shallows getting ready for spawn. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 20. Elevation above normal, water 63 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, flats, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Paddlefish snagging good below the dam and tailwater. Flathead catfish good on live bait below the dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.