Central
Arcadia: April 28. Elevation normal, water 67 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around points. Crappie excellent on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs in coves, along riprap, shorelines and shallows. Saugeye good on crankbaits, jigs and minnows along flats and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: April 27. Elevation below normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around points. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and sassy shad in the main lake, around points and inlet. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: April 26. Elevation normal, water 61 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Walleye and crappie good on jigs and worms along the southwest corner. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and worms along the dam. Largemouth fair on flukes, plastic baits and chatter baits along shorelines. Report submitted by Tim Campbell and Dylan King, game wardens stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: April 28. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on crankbaits and sassy shad in the main lake and around points. Channel catfish fair on worms along the discharge and tailwater. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: April 26. Elevation normal, water 62 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and worms along the dam and main lake. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: April 27. Elevation normal, water 63 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and punch bait along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: April 23. Elevation above normal, water 62 and muddy. Largemouth bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: April 26. Elevation above normal, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves and around rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around docks, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: April 28. Elevation above normal, water 61 and murky. Crappie, white bass and striped bass hybrids fair on hair jigs, jigs, small lures, tube jigs and worms around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish fair on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, crawfish, shrimp, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels, riprap, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: April 23. Elevation normal, water 63 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: April 26. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt- wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points, shorelines and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along riprap and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines, tailwater and in coves. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: April 26. Elevation normal, water lower 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, weed beds and in coves. Largemouth bass seem to congregate around points and prefer shallow diving crankbaits. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Gigging activity is increasing in the lake and there seems to be plenty of white bass in the gigging flats. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth, rocks, spillway and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: April 27. Elevation above normal, water 63 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass and crappie are beginning to spawn in shallows areas. White bass excellent on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad along the river channel. White bass continue to their spawning run up the river. They are almost finished but many good fish are still being caught along the sandy and gravel banks. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Anglers looking for catfish or bluegill are also consistently catching fish. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: April 26. Elevation 4 ft. above normal, water lower 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks, points, rocks, shallows and weed beds. Largemouth bass see to congregate around points and docks with shallows running crankbaits. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie activity is increasing around the lake and the crappie seem to prefer minnows. Paddlefish activity is on the decline but they can still be found in spots below Pensacola Dam on the Grand River. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, around brush structure, channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: April 27. Elevation normal, water 64 and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flats, points and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around brush structure and docks. Bluegill good on minnows and worms along shallows, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: April 26. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk bait and jigs in coves and around points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. White bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits along creek channels. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs, live bait, live shad and minnows below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Kody Moore and Monte Reid, game wardens stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: April 26. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, minnows and tube jigs along creek channels, shorelines and tailwater. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, goldfish, live bait, minnows, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms below the dam, around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: April 27. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, rocks, shallows and shorelines. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 23. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along channels. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: April 25. Elevation normal, water 57 and murky. Water levels have gone down and they are beginning to cycle the generation below the dam. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. During these low water periods fishing has improved. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: April 25. Elevation normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and chartreuse jigs with black or silver at 1-4 ft. with a few bigger females suspended at 10-12 ft. around brush structure and shallows. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Blue catfish and striped bass hybrids good on shad below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: April 26. Elevation above normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, shrimp and worms along creek channels. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: April 27. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along flats. Crappie fair on minnows along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: April 26. Elevation rising, water low to mid-60s and murky. Some debris floating throughout the lake. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass action is heating up with many anglers finding success in catching them as they move to the shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure, docks and in coves. White bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along creek channels and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: April 27. Elevation above normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along flats. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Flathead catfish good on live bait below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.