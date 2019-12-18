Northeast
Ft. Gibson: December 17. Elevation normal, water 40. Paddlefish fair on snagging around channels. Blue catfish good on shad around flats, main lake, and river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: December 11. Elevation normal, water 53 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around channels, coves, creek channels, and flats. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: December 17. Elevation normal, water upper 30s and clear. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, and riprap. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: December 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: December 13. Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. River is beginning to cycle water flows with short periods of no or low generation. Water conditions should continue to improve if weather allows. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: December 16. Elevation normal, water 35 and murky. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around docks and at 8 ft. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry staff.
Perry CCC: December 16. Elevation below normal, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures around coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 16. Elevation normal, water murky. Saugeye fair on crankbaits and jigs around riprap. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 15. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and small lures around coves, docks, and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around coves and docks. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Fishermen reporting fair to good. Some white bass being caught trolling in the main lake. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: December 11. Elevation above normal, water 53 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around channels, coves, creek channels, dam, and flats. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbait around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: December 13. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: December 16. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid 40s and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Walleye slow on worms. White bass slow. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: December 17. Elevation normal, water clear. Walleye and largemouth bass fair on jigs and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.