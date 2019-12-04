Northeast
Greenleaf: November 27. Elevation normal, water 55 and murky. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait and shad around channels, coves, creek channels, and flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: December 2. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, and minnows around brush structure, coves, creek channels, riprap, and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, white bass, and walleye excellent on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, sassy shad, and shad below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around creek channels, flats, river channel, and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 28. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish slow on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: November 29. Elevation below normal, water 55 and muddy. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Water level remains higher than normal. Current flow is 5500 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: December 1. Elevation below normal, water murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait and small lures around coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 1. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs and live shad around riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 1. Elevation normal, water 40s, murky, and rising. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass slow on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, and small lures around creek channels and docks. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel and blue catfish slow around channels and docks. Most fishing reported as slow except some crappie in brush on minnows and jigs water is murky and rising and just slightly above normal. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 27. Elevation normal, water 55 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait around channels, coves, creek channels, and flats. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: December 1. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish fair on shad around the river channel. Crappie slow on jigs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: December 2. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal with gates closed, water mid to high 40s and clear. Crappie slow on jigs around docks. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: December 3. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. Walleye slow on jigs below the dam, and around dam and main lake. Channel catfish slow on punch bait and shad around channels, coves, main lake, and shorelines. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.