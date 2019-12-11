Central
Dolese: December 12. Elevation normal, water 53. Trout good on PowerBait along the dam, shorelines and northwest corner. Report submitted by Robert Martin, Oklahoma City Parks and Rec.
Northeast
Ft. Gibson: December 9. Elevation above normal, water 45. Blue catfish fair on shad around channels and flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around standing timber. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Kaw: December 10. Elevation normal, water 40s and clear. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, and minnows around brush structure, coves, and standing timber. Blue catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad, and stinkbait below the dam, and around flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, and white bass fair on hair jigs, jigs, live shad, and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: December 9. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish slow on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: December 6. Elevation above normal, water 58 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. River elevation continues to be high and fishing remains slow. Releasing 7300 CFS around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: December 9. Elevation normal, water 39. Channel and flathead catfish fair on cut bait, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and spoons around standing timber and below docks. Smallmouth and largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.
Perry CCC: December 9. Elevation normal, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait around coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 9. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad around the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs and plastics around riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 8. Elevation normal, water 40s and mostly clear. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, small lures, and spinnerbaits around docks and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around channels and coves. Crappie good on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Most fishermen reporting fair to good some white bass being caught trolling in main lake. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Northwest
Canton: December 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel and blue catfish fair on shad and stinkbait around the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: December 9. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water 47, and clear. Walleye fair on live bait around the main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.