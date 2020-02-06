Northeast
Ft. Gibson: February 3. Elevation less than 1 ft. above normal, water 47. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam and along the river channel. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, rogues and spinnerbaits in coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: February 5. Elevation normal, water 42 and clear. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, in coves, creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: January 30. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 1. Elevation above normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07196500.Releasing 3800 cfs. Trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: February 1. Water murky. Crappie slow on live bait. Largemouth bass fair around brush piles and weed beds. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Perry CCC: February 2. Elevation normal, water murky. Trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Floating PowerBait on bottom has been very successful. Allow 13-18 inches on line between your bait and weight. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 2. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure. Channel catfish slow on cut bait along the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: February 2. Elevation 9 ft. above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 5. Elevation above normal, water 42 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, flats and riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure.
Northwest
Canton: February 1. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on shad along channels and dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: February 1. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal with one conduit gate open at 1/3 ft., water mid to high 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs around fish house. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs. Walleye slow on worms. Catfish slow. Bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.