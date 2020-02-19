Northeast
Copan: February 16. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/COPA.lakepage.html.Crappie fair on hair jigs and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Ft. Gibson: February 17. Elevation above normal, water 45 and visibility less than 1 ft. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish and shad in the main lake, around points and windblown banks. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jigs, rogues, chatter baits and square-bill crankbaits along creek channels and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: February 18. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, in coves and flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: February 15. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and jerk baits in the main lake and around points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: February 16. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs and tube jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: February 18. Elevation 3 ft. above normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms in the main lake, river channel and river mouth. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, creek channels, riprap and standing timber. Paddlefish excellent snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 13. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: February 14. Elevation above normal, water 46 and clear. Water levels remain high; currently running at 5600 cfs around the clock. Trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: February 12. Crappie slow on minnows. Catfish fair on cut bait and worms along channels, dam, flats and docks. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry staff.
Perry CCC: February 16. Elevation normal, water murky. Trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 16. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure. Saugeye slow on jerk baits and plastic baits along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: February 17. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and small lures around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and rogues around brush structure, creek channels and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along creek channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 18. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Elevation above normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, flats, main lake, riprap, river channel and river mouth. Walleye fair on jigs and plastic baits below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: February 15. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Channel and blue catfish good on shad along the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: February 17. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs in deep water. Crappie slow on jigs near marina. Walleye slow on live bait. Catfish slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: February 18. Elevation normal, water 39. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish, crappie and walleye slow below the dam and main lake. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.