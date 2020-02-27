Central
Dolese: February 24. Elevation normal, water 42 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on cheese colored PowerBait around shorelines. Final stocking of the season was on 2/21/2020. Report submitted by Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation.
Northeast
Birch: February 21. Elevation above normal, water in the 40s. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and creek channels. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and jigs around creek channels and points. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Copan: February 23. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and clearing. Crappie fair on hair jigs, tube jigs, mini spoons, and small plastics in deep water around brush structure and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Ft. Gibson: February 24. Elevation above normal, water 46 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. Blue and channel catfish good on shad around main lake, points, and rocks. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: February 25. Elevation normal, water 45 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around channels, in coves, flats, and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hulah: February 23. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and clearing. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, tube jigs, mini spoons, and plastics. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and worms below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: February 24. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water upper 30s. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Mostly juvenile paddlefish and occasional big fish. Snagging best during times of release. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, live bait, punch bait, shad, and worms along channels, flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, in coves, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 20. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: February 21. Elevation above normal, water 47 and clear. Water continues to remain at higher flow. Currently running at 4000 CFS around the clock. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: February 25. Water 38 and murky. Crappie slow on live bait and jigs. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Perry CCC: February 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures around coves and dam. Floating PowerBait on bottom and red/silver rooster tail lures have been productive. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around brush structure and riprap. Striped bass hybrids slow on live shad around the main lake. Sooner power plant will not be generating for next 10 weeks due to maintenance, but will continue to circulate water through the discharge. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: February 23. Elevation above normal, water murky. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, and rogues around brush structure, creek channels, and points. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 25. Elevation above normal, water 45 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, and shrimp around channels, in coves, creek channels, discharge, flats, and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: February 21. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: February 24. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water low 50s. Walleye slow on live bait in deep water. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs in deep water. Crappie fair on jigs around marina. Catfish slow on stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.