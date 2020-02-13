Central
Dolese: February 10. Elevation normal, water 44 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait around shorelines; 5,152 trout stocked so far this season. Report submitted by Oklahoma City Parks and Recreation.
Northeast
Ft. Gibson: February 10. Elevation above normal, water 46 and less than 1 ft. clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and rogues around creek channels, main lake and points. Blue and channel catfish good on shad around channels and flats. Snagging for paddlefish continues to be productive for boaters trolling in deep water along the main river channel. A few paddlefish are also being caught below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: February 11. Elevation above normal, water 43 and murky. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, creek channels in coves and flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: February 11. Elevation above normal, water 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Paddlefish excellent snagging below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms along flats, river channel, river mouth and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, creek channels, riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 6. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. White bass good on jigs and small lures below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Perry CCC: February 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Rainbow trout good on PowerBait around coves and dam. Running floating PowerBait on bottom is showing the best results. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: February 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around brush structure. Crappie slow on live shad around riprap. Saugeye slow on jerk bait around riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: February 9. Elevation above normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and small lures around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around points and river channel. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: February 11. Elevation above normal, water 43 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, flats and main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Foss: February 10. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal with one gate open 2/5 ft., water mid-40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs and live bait in deep water; birds have been working early morning. Walleye fair on worms. Crappie fair on small jigs around the marina. Catfish slow to fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: February 8. Elevation normal, water 39. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html .Channel catfish fair on chicken liver below the dam. Walleye slow. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.