Central
Dolese: January 13. Elevation normal, water 44 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait around spillway. Last stocked 12-30-2019. Report submitted by Ashley Walters.
Northeast
Ft. Gibson: January 13. Elevation 8 ft. above normal and rising, water 40 and murky. Many area boat ramps and other public access locations are currently closed. Boaters who are not familiar with Ft. Gibson Lake should use extreme caution. Many treacherous obstacles are submerged and not visible. Blue catfish fair on shad below the dam, and around channels, and points. Paddlefish fair on snagging around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Kaw: January 13. Elevation normal, water upper 30s and stained. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait and sunfish along channels, creek channels, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwaters. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves, along riprap and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 11. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: January 10. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around the watts area. Water has started cycling again and fishing is better during times of low water, however heavy rain is predicted and flood watches are posted so river level could change quickly. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: January 14. Elevation normal, water 44. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along the dam, docks and brush piles. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Perry CCC: January 13. Elevation normal, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures around coves and dam. Rooster tails and super dupers are doing well. Floating PowerBait 1-2 ft. from the bottom has also provided good results. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: January 13. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around weed beds. Saugeye fair on jigs and live shad around points and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: January 12. Elevation rising, water murky. Lake level will continue to rise due to recent heavy rains causing water to become muddy. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait around docks. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Northwest
Canton: January 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Channel catfish fair on shad below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: January 13. Elevation below normal, water low 40s and clear. Striped bass hybrids slow on live bait and slabs around the main lake. Crappie slow to fair on small jigs around the marina. Catfish slow on stinkbait. Walleye slow on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: January 14. Elevation above normal, water clear. Walleye slow on small lures and tube jigs below the dam, discharge and main lake. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver along channels. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.