Northeast
Ft. Gibson: January 27. Elevation above normal, water 46. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam and around river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: January 27. Elevation above normal, water 47 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, and shrimp around channels, coves, and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: January 28. Elevation 3 3/4 ft. above normal, water 30s and muddy. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, and minnows around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, PowerBait, shad, and worms along channels, flats, river channel, and river mouth. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, grubs, jerk baits, and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 23. Elevation above normal, water murky. Striped bass good on sassy shad below the dam. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 26. Elevation 8 ft. above normal, water 47 and clear. Rainbow trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. Water flow remains higher than normal. Currently 3800 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: January 27. Elevation normal, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures around coves and docks. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: January 27. Elevation normal, water murky. Crappie slow on live shad and minnows around riprap. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: January 26. Elevation above normal, water murky. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks, and standing timber. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure and standing timber. Blue catfish fair on shad around channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 27. Elevation above normal, water 47 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, and around channels, coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, flats, main lake, and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Foss: January 22.Elevation above normal, water lower 40s. Walleye slow on live bait around the main lake. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair with slabs in deep water. Crappie fair with jig heads around docks. Catfish fair. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.
For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html.
For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07196500.