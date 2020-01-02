CENTRAL
Dolese: December 30. Elevation normal, water 44 and stained. Rainbow trout fair on Powerbait in rainbow, pink glitter, or yellow glitter around dam, points, and northwest corner. 1,265 trout stocked Dec. 30. Report submitted by Robert Martin, OKC Parks and Recreation.
NORTHEAST
Fort Gibson: December 28. Elevation above average, water 43 and 1 foot above normal. Blue and channel catfish good on shad around flats, main lake, and river channel. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and rogues around brush structure and main lake. Paddlefish fair snagging around channels and main lake. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Keystone: December 30. Elevation above average, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: December 27. Elevation normal, water 50 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs, and Powerbait below the dam and around the Watts area. Water flow is cycling daily with most water flow in the morning. Fishing has improved during periods of low flow. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: December 30. Elevation below average, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on Powerbait and small lures around coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: December 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped hybrid bass fair on live shad around the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs and live shad around main lake and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: December 29. Elevation normal, water 30s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, and live shad around points. White and black crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and docks. Most fishing reported as fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
NORTHWEST
Canton: December 28. Elevation above average, water clear. White crappie good on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Fort Supply: December 31. Elevation normal, water clear. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad below the dam and around channels. Black crappie and walleye slow on jigs around the dam. All fishing has been slow. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.