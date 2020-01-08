NORTHEAST
Greenleaf: January 7. Elevation normal, water 49 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait along flats. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: January 7. Elevation normal, water upper 30s and stained. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves, creek channels, riprap and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats, inlet, main lake, river channel, river mouth and tailwaters. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on hair jigs, live shad and sassy shad below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 2. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 3. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water flow is now 4000 cfs around the clock due to elevation increase in the lake from recent rain. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: January 6. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around docks, dams and brush piles. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Perry CCC: January 6. Elevation below normal, water murky. Trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Fishing on bottom with PowerBait has proven itself successful. Small lures such as rooster tails and super dupers have provided good success for many anglers as well. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: January 6. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jerk baits and live bait around points and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: January 6. Elevation normal, water 30s and cloudy to clear. Largemouth bass and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and live shad around docks. Fishing activity is slow but those fishermen that were checked reported some success with crappie being the most sought after species. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 7. Elevation above normal, water 48 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, flats, main lake and points. Crappie slow on minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
NORTHWEST
Foss: January 6. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal, water lower 40s and clear. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs in deep water. Walleye slow on live bait. Crappie fair on jigs and live bait around docks. Catfish fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: January 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and hotdogs in the discharge and spillway. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.