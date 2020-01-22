Northeast
Greenleaf: January 21. Elevation above normal, water 46 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait along channels, flats and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: January 21. Elevation 2 1/4 ft. above normal, water upper 30s. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, standing timber and Old Wolf Creek Bridge. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms along creek channels, flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: January 16. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along creek channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: January 17. Elevation above normal, water 48 and murky. Trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. Recent rains have brought the lake up several feet so water flow in the river will remain high for several days. Currently 4000 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: January 20. Elevation normal, water murky. Trout excellent on midges, nymphs, PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: January 20. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and weed beds. Saugeye fair on jigs and live shad around points and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: January 19. Elevation 9 ft. above normal and rising, water murky. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: January 21. Elevation above normal, water 46 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam, along channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, flats, main lake, points and river channel. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: January 18. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: January 20. Elevation above normal, water lower 40s. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on slabs in deep water. Walleye slow on live bait. Crappie fair on jig heads around docks. Catfish fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.