Central
Arcadia: June 29. Elevation normal, water 81 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, punch bait and worms below the dam, around points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around points and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 29. Elevation below normal, water low 80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: June 27. Elevation normal, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, hotdogs, shad and shrimp along channels, dam and main lake. Walleye fair on small lures and worms along flats and sandbars. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and plastic baits around brush structure and shorelines early morning. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: June 30. Elevation normal, water 86 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on crawfish and shrimp in the main lake and around points. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and worms in the main lake and along shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 30. Elevation below normal, water 83 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and cut bait along flats. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: June 29. Elevation below normal, water 79-81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. The south boat ramp is closed until further notice. Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: June 28. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 28. Elevation above normal, water upper 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: June 29. Elevation below normal, water 77 and murky. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, minnows and stinkbait below the dam, around brush structure, channels, riprap, rocks, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, tube jigs and worms around docks and shorelines. Fishing success has been intermittent due to high winds and warm temperatures. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along rocks, shallows, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around docks. Flathead catfish slow on sunfish around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 27. Elevation below normal, water upper 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad and sunfish below the dam, along creek channels, riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 27. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 29. Elevation normal, water 80. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Channel catfish good on live bait, shad and sunfish in the main lake. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Green and bluegill sunfish good on crickets, hair jigs, hotdogs and small lures around docks. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 27. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, points, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Largemouth bass are being caught in good numbers on soft plastics. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Jug fishermen are having success using live bait. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are being caught in good numbers over brush piles and they seem to prefer minnows. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits, rogues and topwater lures along flats. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and worms along creek channels, flats and shorelines. Bluegill excellent on jigs and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 27. Elevation normal, water 75 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 27. Elevation below normal, water upper 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, goldfish, live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: June 29. Elevation 1/2 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Flathead, blue and channel catfish good on crawfish, goldfish, live bait, live shad, sunfish, worms and noodling along rocks and shallows. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, lipless baits, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons and topwater lures in the main lake, around points and riprap. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 29. Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Striped bass slow on live shad in the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits and topwater lures in coves and around points. Crappie slow on live bait around brush structure. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 27. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Fishing is good during periods of no generation from the dam, mainly early in the morning or late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: June 29. Elevation above normal, water 82 and murky. Flathead and channel catfish good on live bait, cut bait, chicken liver and dough bait along weed beds, channels, main lake and standing timber. Crappie slow on live bait and jigs around docks and brush piles. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, spinnerbaits and plastic baits in shady areas, along shorelines and grass beds. Saugeye good trolling crankbaits and plastic baits. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: June 28. Elevation normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and topwater lures in the main lake and around points. Blue catfish good on shad in the main lake and along rocks. Crappie fair on minnows in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and live shad at 10-20 ft. in the main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on plastic baits around brush structure and shallows. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: June 29. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, live shad and spoons along the dam and discharge. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: June 28. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures along shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shallows. Channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and worms along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: June 29. Elevation normal, water 84 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and smallmouth bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and ledges. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 28. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on jerk baits, plastic baits and topwater lures along flats, standing timber and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on shad, sunfish and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.