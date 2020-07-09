Northeast
Birch: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Copan: July 5. Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait, tube jigs and worms around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: July 4. Elevation normal, water upper 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, rocks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks and river channel. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie prefer minnows and can be found in decent numbers along brush piles. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: July 6. Elevation below normal, water 84 and 1 ft. of visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, sassy shad, spoons and topwater lures along creek channels, main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, main lake, riprap, rocks and shallows. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: July 4. Elevation normal, water upper 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Largemouth bass are being caught in good numbers on crankbaits and worms. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and shrimp along channels, creek channels, dam, docks, river channel, river mouth and spillway. Blue catfish are being caught in good numbers on the northern end of the lake in the Elk River arm on juglines using cut bait. Crappie good on hair jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. Crappie that prefer minnows are staged around brush piles and docks. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: July 6. Elevation normal, water 79 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along flats and points. Blue and channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, shad and worms in the main lake and along shallows. Bluegill excellent on jigs and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: July 5. Elevation above normal, water 81 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: July 5. Elevation normal, water 70s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits and spinnerbaits around points and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: July 7. Elevation normal, water 80s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Flathead, blue and channel catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and noodling along channels, riprap, river mouth, rocks, shorelines and in coves. White bass good on crankbaits, jerk baits, live shad and spoons in the main lake, along riprap, bridges and humps. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: July 2. Elevation above normal, water 84. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. White bass good on small lures around points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: July 5. Elevation normal, water 65 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Water flow is cycling and the best times are early morning and late evening. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: July 6. Water 91 and clear. Bass fair on plastic baits, crankbaits and jerk baits along weed beds, shaded areas and in coves. Flathead catfish good on live bait, worms and cut bait along channels and in coves. Saugeye good trolling cut baits rock points and sandbars. Crappie slow on live bait and jigs around docks and brush piles. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: July 5. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and worms in the main lake and around points. Crappie slow scattered around the lake at 15 ft. around brush structure and river channel. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: July 5. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on live shad and spoons at 20-39 ft. along drop-offs in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms along flats. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: July 5. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait, live shad and slabs in the dam and discharge. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs in the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: July 5. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and topwater lures in coves and along shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows below the dam, around brush structure, dam and docks. Channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: July 6. Elevation normal, water 84 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits, rogues and tube jigs around brush structure, points, standing timber and ledges. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels, flats and sandbars. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: July 6. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures along weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Flathead catfish fair on live shad, sunfish and snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: July 6. Elevation normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits and slabs in the main lake. Striped bass hybrids good on sunfish in the main lake. Crappie good on minnows and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: July 6. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water lower 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids slow to fair on live bait in deep water. Walleye slow on worms. Crappie slow to fair on live bait. Catfish good on trotlines. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: July 7. Elevation below normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along channels, dam, discharge and river channel. Noodling has picked up. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.