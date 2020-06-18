Central
Arcadia: June 15. Elevation normal, water 83 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs and live bait along channels, dam, points and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, flukes and plastic baits around brush structure, rocks, shorelines and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 15. Elevation below normal, water upper 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Channel catfish good on cut bait and shrimp along riprap. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: June 16. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, hotdogs and worms along channels and in the main lake. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, lipless baits and plastic baits around brush structure, shorelines and weed beds. White bass and walleye slow on minnows, sassy shad and worms along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: June 16. Elevation normal, water 85 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids good on chicken liver, flukes, sassy shad and shrimp in the main lake and along shorelines. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, minnows and worms along riprap and shorelines. Bluegill good on crickets and worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: June 14. Elevation below normal, water 81 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and plastic baits around brush structure and shorelines. Channel catfish good on cut bait and hotdogs along channels and dam. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: June 16. Elevation below normal, water 84 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on spinnerbaits and plastic worms around brush structure. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County
Northeast
Bell Cow: June 15. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, standing timber and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 15. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremey Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: June 16. Elevation normal, water upper 70s and murky. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms around docks, points, shorelines and standing timber. Channel and flathead catfish slow on chicken liver, crickets, dough bait, stinkbait and worms in coves, along creek channels, main lake, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: June 14. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits, spinnerbaits, top water and worms around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Channel catfish slow on dough bait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, dam and rocks. Bluegill sunfish good on small lures and worms around brush structure, dam, shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 14. Elevation normal, water high 60’s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad and worms below the dam and around river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around docks and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 16. Elevation normal, water mid-70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits and jerk baits around brush structure, docks, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel and in coves. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure and docks. The water remains clear and white bass are being caught in good numbers at creek mouths. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 12. Elevation normal, water 82 with 1 ft. visibility. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on goldfish, live bait and shad around main lake, shallows and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on plastics and top water around rocks and shorelines. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait and trolling crankbaits and other small lures around main lake, points and windy points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 16. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. The lake is clearing up but still remains murky. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits and plastic baits around docks, rocks, shallows, shorelines and in coves. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth and in coves. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are being caught in good numbers. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 14. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around flats, shallows and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around flats, main lake and points. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 14. Elevation below average, water 74 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 14. Elevation above average, water high 60’s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website athttps://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and around river channel and rocks. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brushes structure, docks and shorelines. Bow fishing has been very productive in the tailwaters below the dam near the metal footbridge. Plenty of gar and carp opportunity. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: June 14. Elevation 4 3/4 ft. above normal and dropping, water 70s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish, worms and noodling below the dam, around main lake, riprap, shallows and shorelines. White bass, striped hybrid bass and crappie good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, minnows and shad below the dam, around main lake, points, riprap and bridges. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 11. Elevation above average. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastics around shorelines and weed beds. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Bluegill sunfish good on crickets and small lures around shorelines. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: June 12. Elevation above average, water clear and 62. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website athttps://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around watts area. River flow is 3700 CFS around the clock but Tenkiller elevation has come down. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: June 14. Elevation above average, water low 80’s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits and plastics around main lake, points and standing timber. Crappie excellent on jigs and minnows around brush structure and main lake. Blue catfish slow on live shad and shrimp below the dam and around flats. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: June 13. Elevation normal, water clear and in the 80s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped hybrid bass and white bass good on cut bait, live shad, shad and spoons at 10-20 ft. around the main lake. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on jigs and plastics around brush structure and points. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure, standing timber and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: June 15. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Saugeye and white bass slow on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: June 14. Elevation normal, water low 70’s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website athttps://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and swimbaits around shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: June 14. Elevation above average, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, jerk bait and plastics around brush structure, flats, points and standing timber. Blue and flathead catfish good on cut bait, live shad and sunfish around channels, coves and river channel. Crappie and white bass fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, river channel and standing timber. Fishing slowed with the water levels dropping but have begun to pick back up with the lake leveling out. Anglers have been finding success located largemouth in and around brush structures. Catfishing has been good trolling or fishing near channels with live bait. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 14. Elevation normal, water 73 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, around flats and main lake. Flathead catfish good on snagging and sunfish below the dam. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.