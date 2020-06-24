Central
Arcadia: June 22. Elevation normal, water 80 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait and stinkbait along the dam, rocks and points. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around points, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: June 22. Elevation below normal, water upper 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and along shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Overholser: June 23. Elevation normal, water 86 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. White bass fair on in-line spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait and minnows in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Wes Watkins: June 23. Elevation below normal, water 86 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. White bass slow on lipless baits and sassy shad in the main lake. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, punch bait and worms along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows along creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: June 20. Elevation normal, water 79 and murky. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, spinnerbaits, topwater lures and worms around brush structure, docks, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on grasshoppers, stinkbait, sunfish and worms around brush structure, rocks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: June 21. Elevation above normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on cut bait and live shad at 10-20 ft. in the main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: June 23. Elevation below normal, water 74 and murky. Channel and flathead catfish slow on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, hotdogs, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, main lake, riprap, shorelines, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastic baits, small lures, tube jigs and worms around docks, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: June 20. Elevation normal, water 80 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and worms around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Flathead catfish fair on sunfish around brush structure, rocks and weed beds. Green sunfish good on jigs, small lures and worms along shallows and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: June 21. Elevation normal, water high 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, crawfish, dough bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channels and shorelines. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and jerk baits around points and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: June 21. Elevation normal, water 70s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, riprap, shallows, shorelines, standing timber and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel and river mouth. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are in the summer pattern. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: June 22. Elevation normal, water 81 and 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures around docks, riprap and shorelines. Paddlefish slow snagging below the dam. White bass good on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, sassy shad, slabs and spoons in the main lake and around points. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: June 21. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, docks, flats, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, main lake, river channel, river mouth, rocks and spillway. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Crappie are in the summer pattern and are being found in good numbers on brush piles. Crappie seem to prefer minnows. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: June 22. Elevation normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on lipless baits and topwater lures around brush structure and flats. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along flats and main lake. Bluegill excellent on worms along shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: June 21. Elevation below normal, water 75 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastic baits around brush structure. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs below the dam. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: June 21. Elevation above normal, water upper 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along riprap, river channel and tailwater. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Bowfishing opportunity for gar has been good below the dam near the iron footbridge. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: June 22. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water 78 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Striped bass and striped bass hybrids slow on live shad, sassy shad and topwater lures below the dam. White bass and crappie fair on crankbaits, grubs, in-line spinnerbaits, live shad, minnows, shad, spoons and tube jigs in the main lake, around points, riprap and bridges. Blue, channel and flathead catfish fair on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, worms and noodling along channels, riprap, rocks and shorelines. Report submitted Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: June 23. Elevation above normal, water 80s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure and in coves. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Report submitted by Bradley Magby, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: June 19. Elevation normal, water 63 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Water flow has begun to cycle at the river. Fishing is good during those periods of low or no flow. Rainbow trout good on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: June 23. Elevation above normal. Saugeye good trolling crankbaits in 10-14 ft. of water around rock points, sandbars and dam. Bass good on plastic baits and topwater lures in the main lake and around points. Flathead and channel catfish good on shad, chicken liver and cut bait in the main lake, along the dam, channels and in coves. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: June 19. Elevation normal, water low80s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits and crankbaits around brush structure and in coves. Blue catfish good on shad below the dam and along riprap. Crappie excellent on minnows around brush structure and main lake. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: June 21. Elevation normal, water 80s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on cut bait, live shad and spoons in the main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs at 10-15 ft. around brush structure, standing timber and bridges. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: June 22. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and live bait in the discharge and main lake. Striped bass hybrids and white bass fair on jigs and live shad in the discharge and main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: June 18. Elevation normal, water 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth and smallmouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic bats in coves and shallows. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and in coves. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats and shallows. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: June 21. Elevation normal, water 83 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and points. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and small lures along channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: June 22. Elevation normal, water 82 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures along flats and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish good on shad below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.