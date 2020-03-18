Bell Cow: March 16. Elevation normal, water 53 and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: March 13. Elevation normal, water 54 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, riprap and standing timber. Crappie good on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks, shallows, standing timber and in coves. Report submitted by Jake Bersche, game warden stationed in Pawnee County.
Carl Blackwell: March 16. Elevation normal, water 47 to 49 and murky to clear. Crappie fair on minnows, tube jigs, all colors of both plastic and hair jigs and also ice jigs around riprap, rocky shorelines and fishing dock. Saugeye slow on jigs, live bait, minnows and sassy shad around the main lake. Fishing has been varying from day to day due to the weather. The depths they have been hitting at has also been varying due to the weather. All other fish species have been slow. Report submitted by Vince Mesis, game warden stationed in Logan County.
Chandler: March 16. Elevation above normal, water 54 and muddy. Largemouth bass slow on jigs and plastics around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around brush structure. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: March 15. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along river channel and shorelines. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: March 15. Elevation normal, water upper 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs, jerk bait and jigs in the main lake and around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around the dam and spillway. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Grand: March 15. Elevation rising, water 46 and muddy. Neosho River and Spring River are rising in elevation due to rains received in the area and runoff out of Kansas and Missouri. Elk River east to MO state line is muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. White bass fair on crankbaits, grubs, jigs, plastics baits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons around channels, creek channels, river channel, river mouth, rocks, sandbar and shallows. Crappie slow on grubs, hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad and stinkbait around brush structure, in coves, flats, main lake, points, riprap, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Paddlefish fair around Neosho River. More rain is forecast for the area this week. Activity has been high with fishermen turnout; bite has been slow due to the conditions. Report submitted by Jason Adair, game warden stationed in Ottawa County.
Greenleaf: March 16. Elevation normal, water 50 and clear. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and spoons around docks. Largemouth bass good on plastics and spinnerbaits around coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 14. Elevation normal, water 50 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on Alabama rigs and jigs around brush structure and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on plastic baits and sassy shad below the dam and around creek channels. Report submitted by Monte Reed, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: March 15. Elevation above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue, channel and flathead catfish slow on cut bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, around river channel and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Largemouth bass slow on crankbaits and swim baits around points and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: March 16. Elevation 3 ft. above normal and rising, water 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms around main lake and river mouth. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. White bass and striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbait, jigs, sassy shad and tube jigs below the dam and around creek channels. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: March 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 13. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around the Watts area. River flow and been alternating between periods of high and low flow. During periods of lower flow fishing has improved. However rain is expected over the next week so levels can change. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: March 13. Elevation normal, water 50 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie slow on jigs, minnows and black/chartreuse colored jigs around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Largemouth bass slow on crawfish and rogues around creek channels and standing timber. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: March 15. Elevation below normal, water 40s and murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures around coves and dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Skiatook: March 14. Elevation above normal, water 40s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 10-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, jigs and sassy shad around creek channels. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: March 15. Elevation normal, water 40s and murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics baits around brush structure and weed beds. Crappie slow on jigs and minnows around brush structure and riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: March 15. Elevation normal, water upper 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rigs and jerk bait around coves and main lake. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around the dam. White bass slow on crankbaits and plastic baits below the dam. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: March 15. Elevation rising, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html.
Crappie fair on jigs and small lures around brush structure and docks. White bass fair on lipless baits and small lures around channels. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 16. Elevation above normal, water 50 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam and around channels, in coves, creek channels, dam, discharge, main lake, points, riprap and river channel. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.