Bell Cow: March 3. Elevation below normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits around brush structure, dam and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and crawfish around brush structure and docks. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: February 29. Elevation above normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastics around creek channels, points and rocks. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: March 1. Elevation normal, water 46 and murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms around docks and crappie dock. Saugeye fair on live bait, spinnerbaits and spoons around the main lake. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: March 3. Elevation below normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits around brush structure, dam and riprap. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver and crawfish around brush structure and docks. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: March 3. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and mini spoons around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish fair on shad and worms below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Ft. Gibson: March 3. Elevation above normal, water 48 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs around standing timber. Paddlefish good snagging in the river channel. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf: March 2. Elevation normal, water 46 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on spinnerbaits in the main lake. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 1. Elevation above normal, water low 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html.Largemouth bass fair on jerk bait and jigs around main lake and points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, discharge, docks, main lake and below Highway 20 Bridge. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: March 3. Elevation 2 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish fair on shad and worms below the dam and along channels. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Lt. Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: March 3. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water 40s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Paddlefish snagging excellent below the dam. Crappie fair on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves, along riprap and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms along channels, flats and main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: February 27. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: February 28. Elevation above normal, water 48 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait and PowerBait below the dam. River flow is still constant running 4500 cfs at the time of this report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: March 2. Elevation below normal, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves and along the dam. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble. County.
Skiatook: March 1. Elevation above normal, water dirty and in the 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits around brush structure and coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: March 2. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Saugeye slow on crankbaits and jigs along the discharge and around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: March 1. Elevation normal, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass slow on crankbaits and jigs along the river channel. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad around channels and points. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 2. Elevation above normal, water 46 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam, along channels, in coves and creek channels. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.