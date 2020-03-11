Bell Cow: March 10. Elevation below normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and tube jigs around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: March 8. Elevation above average, water low 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and docks. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk bait, jigs and spinnerbaits around creek channels, points and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: March 9. Elevation normal, water 48 and murky. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, plastics, tube jigs and ice jigs around shorelines and crappie dock. Saugeye slow on jigs, live bait, minnows, sassy shad and slabs around main lake. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: March 10. Elevation below normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on jigs and plastic baits around brush structure. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver and cut bait around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: March 8. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish slow on shad, sunfish and worms below the dam and around river channel. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: March 8. Elevation normal, water 50s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, jerk bait and jigs around points. Channel catfish slow on cut bait and shad around flats and main lake. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Ft. Gibson: March 9. Elevation normal, water 48 and less than 1ft. clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam and around channels, main lake and river mouth. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs, rogues and spinnerbaits around main lake, points, rocks and shorelines. White bass slow on minnows, slabs and spoons around river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: March 8. Elevation normal, water 42-52 and dirty and the mouth of the Elk River (east towards Missouri) is clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Crappie and white bass slow on grubs, hair jigs, jigs, minnows, plastics, spoons, tube jigs in black/white and chartreuse-pink/green around brush structure, channels, creek channels, docks, flats, points, riprap, river mouth and rocks. White bass and largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, flukes, grubs, jigs, plastics, small lures, spinnerbaits, spoons and tube jigs around brush structure, channels, creek channels, flats, inlet, points, riprap, river channel, river mouth, rocks and sandbar. Watermelon/Red, Pumpkin Seed color jigs have been decent for Largemouth Bass. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad and shrimp below the dam, around channels, flats, main lake, points, river channel, river mouth and rocks. Report submitted by Jason Adair, game warden stationed in Ottawa County.
Greenleaf: March 9. Elevation normal, water 48 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and shallows. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad along creek channels and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: March 8. Elevation normal, water 50s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on Alabama rig, crankbaits and jerk bait around points. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Paddlefish fair on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: March 8. Elevation normal, water 50s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: March 9. Elevation above normal, water 40s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Channel catfish fair on stinkbait around the main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: March 5. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Largemouth bass fair on plastics in coves. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: March 6. Elevation normal, water 47 and clear. Water levels have improved and water is beginning to cycle between periods of low water and generation. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbait, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: March 7. Elevation above normal and dropping, water low 50s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and creek channels. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Paddlefish good on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Perry CCC: March 8. Elevation below average, water murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait and small lures in coves and dam. Trout previously stocked on March 2nd. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Skiatook: March 7. Elevation above average, water dirty and in the 40s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 10-15 ft. around brush structure, creek channels and standing timber. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits in coves and shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: March 8. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around weed beds. Blue catfish slow on cut bait around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: March 9. Elevation above average, water murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on crankbaits and jigs around river channel and fair on minnows and small lures around brush structure and docks. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and plastics around brush structure, channels and standing timber. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: March 9. Elevation above normal, water 49 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad below the dam. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.