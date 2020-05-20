Central
Arcadia: May 19. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around points, riprap and rocks. Saugeye fair on jigs, minnows and worms around points and riprap. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, dough bait and punch bait in coves and shallows. Report submitted by Dylan King, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: May 18. Elevation below normal, water 70s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Largemouth bass fair on buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, riprap, shorelines and weed beds. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, inlet, main lake and shorelines. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: May 17. Elevation normal, water 66 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550.
Channel catfish good on chicken liver, minnows and worms along channels, dam and main lake. Largemouth bass and white bass good on plastic baits, sassy shad and spinnerbaits in coves, along shorelines and weed beds. Crappie slow on hair jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, dam and main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: May 19. Elevation normal, water 72 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids good on crankbaits and flukes in the main lake. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and tube jigs along the dam. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Thunderbird: May 17. Elevation normal, water 69 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/THUN.lakepage.html. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, hotdogs and worms below the dam, along channels and main lake. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure and docks. White bass good on crankbaits and minnows along channels and dam. Report submitted by Zach Paulk, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Wes Watkins: May 19. Elevation normal, water 69 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, shrimp and worms along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on jigs around brush structure, riprap and shallows. Report submitted by Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: May 17. Elevation normal, water 67 and muddy. Largemouth bass good on buzz baits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure, rocks, standing timber and weed beds. Crappie good on jigs, minnows and worms around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass good on small lures in coves and weed beds. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: May 17. Elevation above normal, water upper 60s to low 70s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and spinnerbaits in coves, along rocks and shallows. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: May 19. Elevation normal, water 70 and cloudy. Crappie fair on minnows, hair jigs, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits, jigs, sassy shad and spoons in the main lake and spillway. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, stinkbait and worms in the main lake, around points and shorelines. Report submitted by Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: May 17. Elevation normal, water 69 and stained. Largemouth bass slow on plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, docks and rocks. Channel catfish fair on goldfish and sunfish along the dam. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: May 16. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure and shorelines. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, crawfish, live bait, live shad and worms below the dam, around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 60s and very murky due to recent rains. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, flats, rocks, shorelines and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, docks and river channel. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: May 18. Elevation above normal, water 68 and less than 1 ft. of clarity. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. The lake is experiencing extreme flooding. Many of the usual access points are closed due to high water. Boaters should use extreme caution; many dangerous obstacles exist due to high water and flooding. Only boaters with above average familiarity of the lake should operate during these conditions. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad and sunfish along channels, flats and shallows. White bass fair on jigs and sassy shad below the dam. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 17. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Floating debris is making its way into the lake via the Elk River. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, riprap, shorelines, weed beds and in coves. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, docks, river channel, river mouth, rocks and shorelines. Crappie good at the enclosed docks. Fish activity below Pensacola Dam has decreased dramatically due to high water. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 18. Elevation normal, water 68 and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, channels, creek channels, flats, shallows, shorelines, weed beds and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs and spoons around brush structure and docks. Bluegill excellent on minnows and worms along shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 19. Elevation below normal, water 68 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Monte Reid, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: May 16. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. White bass slow on in-line spinnerbaits, minnows and tube jigs in coves, along creek channels and river channel. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, live bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along riprap and shorelines. Crappie slow on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, tube jigs and worms below the dam, around brush structure, shorelines and tailwater. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: May 19. Elevation 6 1/2 ft. above normal, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. White bass, striped bass and striped bass hybrids good on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, hair jigs, jigs, live shad, minnows, sassy shad, spoons, topwater lures and tube jigs below the dam, around points, riprap and bridges. Crappie fair on crankbaits, jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs below the dam, around brush structure, creek channels, points, riprap, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along flats, river channel, river mouth, shallows and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: May 18. Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie excellent jigs and minnows along shorelines. Largemouth bass good on jigs, plastic baits and topwater lures along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 15. Elevation rising, water 57 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Heavy rains will cause the lake and river levels to rise and continue to be higher for several days. Current flow is 5,600 CFS and rising. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Oologah: May 17. Elevation normal, water stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits and worms around brush structure and creek channels. Blue catfish fair on live shad below the dam. Crappie good on minnows and jigs at 8 ft. around standing timber. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: May 16. Elevation normal, water 60s and dirty. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, riprap and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, stinkbait and worms along creek channels. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: May 17. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and plastic baits in the main lake and discharge. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along riprap. Largemouth bass good on jerk baits and plastic baits around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: May 17. Elevation rising, water 60s and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along shorelines and in coves. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along creek channels and flats. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: May 17. Elevation rising, water mid-60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass excellent on crankbaits, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and topwater lures around docks, shallows and shorelines. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and small lures around brush structure, docks and shallows. Flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait and sunfish along channels and river channel. Caution should be used while on the lake, the water is rising and debris is scattered throughout the lake. Fishing continues to be good with many anglers finding success throughout the lake. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 18. Elevation above normal, water 68 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, shad, shrimp, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along creek channels, flats, main lake, points and riprap. Flathead catfish good on live shad and sunfish below the dam, discharge and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: May 16. Elevation above normal, water clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/CANT.lakepage.html. White bass good on crankbaits and jigs in the main lake and river channel. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: May 18. Elevation below normal with all gates closed, water 67 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FOSS.lakepage.html. Walleye good on worms along rocks at the dam. Striped bass hybrids fair on hard plastic baits and live bait in deep water. White bass fair on live bait in the river. Catfish good on trotlines baited with cut bait. Crappie fair around fishing docks by main ramp. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: May 18. Elevation normal, water 70 and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FSUP.lakepage.html. Crappie, largemouth bass and white bass good on hair jigs, jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel catfish slow on chicken liver, cut bait and dough bait below the dam, along channels and creek channels. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.