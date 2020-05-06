Central
Arcadia: May 4. Elevation normal, water 69 and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/ARCA.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on flukes, plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure, flats, shallows and shorelines. Saugeye fair on crankbaits, grubs and sassy shad along flats and points. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs on minnows and jigs around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Draper: May 4. Elevation below normal, water high 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/nwis/uv?site_no=07229445. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along flats, main lake, shallows and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, points, riprap, standing timber and weed beds. Largemouth bass fair on bill baits, buzz baits, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, points, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted by Chad Strang, game warden stationed in Cleveland County.
Hefner: May 5. Elevation normal, water 60s. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv?site_no=07159550. Largemouth bass good on plastic baits and sassy shad along shallows and shorelines. Blue and channel catfish slow on goldfish and live shad along channels. Walleye slow on minnows in the main lake. Report submitted by Tim Campbell, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Overholser: May 4. Elevation normal, water 70 and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07240500. Striped bass hybrids fair on chicken liver and flukes in the main lake. White bass good on in-line spinnerbaits and jigs around docks and main lake. Channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait and worms below the dam and tailwater. Report submitted by Mark Murray, game warden stationed in Oklahoma County.
Wes Watkins: May 4. Elevation normal, water 66 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/ok/nwis/uv/?site_no=07241588&PARAmeter_cd=00065,00060. Channel and blue catfish fair on chicken liver, punch bait, sunfish and worms in coves and along riprap. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs in coves, standing timber and weed beds. Report submitted Mike France, game warden stationed in Pottawatomie County.
Northeast
Bell Cow: May 5. Elevation normal, water 67 and muddy. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure and standing timber. Crappie slow on jigs around docks and riprap. Channel catfish slow on worms around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Birch: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/BIRC.lakepage.html. Spotted bass good on minnows and plastic baits around points, riprap and rocks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs in coves and around rocks. Report submitted by Jeremy Bersche, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Carl Blackwell: May 5. Elevation above normal, water 63 and stained. Crappie fair on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, shorelines and crappie dock. Channel catfish slow on Alabama rigs, chicken liver, stinkbait and worms around brush structure, shorelines, standing timber and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids slow on crankbaits, jigs, plastic baits, spinnerbaits and spoons in the main lake and spillway. Report submitted Emily Long, game warden stationed in Payne County.
Chandler: May 5. Elevation normal, water 68 and stained. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around docks and standing timber. Channel catfish slow on stinkbait and worms around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Jacob Harriet, game warden stationed in Lincoln County.
Copan: May 3. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/CPLO2.current.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around points, shorelines and standing timber. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on live bait, live shad, sunfish and worms in the main lake, river channel and along shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Eucha: May 4. Elevation normal, water low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191285. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, rocks, standing timber, weed beds and in coves. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait and shad below the dam, along creek channels, docks, riprap, river channel, river mouth, rocks and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass seem to be in good quantities in the flats and at the mouth of Spavinaw Creek. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Ft. Gibson: May 4. Elevation above normal, water 68. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/FGIB.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on flukes, jigs, plastic baits and spinnerbaits along shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along shallows and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish good on minnows and worms along rocks, shallows and shorelines. Fishing is tougher as the lake levels continue to drop. Once falling water is stabilized, expect the crappie and largemouth bass to be very active as they continue spawning on the shallow shorelines. Small catfish are also biting very well near areas where anglers are catching spawning crappie and largemouth bass. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Grand: May 4. Elevation 3 1/2 ft. above normal, water low 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/PENS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, buzz baits, crankbaits, jerk baits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, docks, points, rocks, standing timber and in coves. Channel, blue and flathead catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, dough bait, live bait, live shad and shad below the dam, along channels, creek channels, river channel, dock, river mouth, rocks, shorelines and in coves. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows and PowerBait around brush structure, docks and rocks. White bass are being caught in good quantities below the dam. Paddlefish activity is still decent in spots on the Grand and Neosho rivers. Report submitted by Riley Willman, game warden stationed in Delaware County.
Greenleaf: May 6. Elevation normal, water 65 and murky. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and spinnerbaits in coves and along shorelines. Crappie good on minnows and jigs along shallows. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Hudson: May 4. Elevation below normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HUDS.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass fair on Alabama rigs, crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits in coves and around points. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on jigs, live bait and minnows below the dam. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Paddlefish good snagging below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure, dam and docks. Report submitted by Monte Reid and Kody Moore, game wardens stationed in Mayes County.
Hulah: May 3. Elevation normal, water 60s and clearing. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/HULA.lakepage.html. Channel, blue and flathead catfish good on crawfish, live bait, live shad, shad and worms below the dam, along channels, main lake and riprap. Crappie fair on hair jigs, in-line spinnerbaits, jigs, PowerBait and tube jigs around brush structure and shorelines. Report submitted by Joe Alexander, game warden stationed in Washington County.
Kaw: May 5. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 60s and stained. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KAWL.lakepage.html. Crappie good on hair jigs, jigs, minnows and small lures around brush structure, creek channels, riprap, standing timber and in coves. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass fair on flukes, hair jigs, jerk baits, live bait, live shad and sassy shad below the dam. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, live shad, punch bait, stinkbait and worms along flats and main lake. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: April 30. Elevation above normal, water muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/KEYS.lakepage.html. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: May 1. Elevation above normal, water 57and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?site_no=07198000. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits and PowerBait below the dam. Rain has brought lake levels back up and river flow is currently 3,750 CFS around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry: May 5. Water 65 and murky. Crappie slow on jigs and live bait. Channel and flathead catfish slow on live bait. Report submitted by Lake McMurtry Staff.
Oologah: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 66 and muddy. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/OOLO2.current.html. Crappie excellent on minnows and jigs around brush structure and at 2-5 ft. along the banks. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and spinnerbaits along flooded buck brush. Blue catfish fair on shad at 15 ft. along flats and points. Report submitted by J.D. Stauffer, game warden stationed in Rogers County.
Skiatook: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 60s and clear. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/skia.lakepage.html. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits and spinnerbaits around brush structure, riprap and shorelines. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner: May 4. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits and live shad in the main lake. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Spavinaw: May 3. Elevation normal, water 60s and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Geological Survey website at https://waterdata.usgs.gov/usa/nwis/uv?07191300. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure, docks and shorelines. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, jigs and plastic baits along shorelines. White bass fair on crankbaits and jigs along creek channels. Report submitted by Kody Moore, game warden stationed in Mayes County.
Tenkiller: May 3. Elevation above normal, water 62-65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/TENK.lakepage.html. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits, plastic baits and spinnerbaits around docks, shallows and shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait and sunfish along channels. Crappie good on minnows, jigs and small lures around docks, shallows and shorelines. Report submitted by Cody Youngblood, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: May 6. Elevation above normal, water 65 and murky. For current elevation conditions go to the US Army Corps of Engineers website at https://www.swt-wc.usace.army.mil/webdata/gagedata/WFLO2.current.html. Blue catfish good on cut bait and jigs below the dam and in the main lake. White bass good on jigs below the dam. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.