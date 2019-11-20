Northeast
Greenleaf: November 19. Elevation normal, water 52 and clear. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad in shallows and along flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 19. Elevation 1 1/2 ft. above normal, water 50s and stained. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, riprap and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, PowerBait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, and around flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Paddlefish slow on snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 18. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 15. Elevation above normal, water 60 and muddy. Trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. River continues to be muddy and flow is 6000 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: November 17. Elevation below normal, water murky. Trout slow on midges and small lures in coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: November 17. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Webbers Falls: November 19. Elevation above normal, water 52 and murky. Blue and channel catfish good on shad along dam, discharge and flats. Crappie fair on jigs around brush structure and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Foss: November 18. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal, water 58 and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Walleye fair on live bait. Crappie good on jigs and worms around docks. White bass fair. Catfish fair to good. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: November 19. Elevation normal, water clear. Walleye fair on jigs along the dam and discharge. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.