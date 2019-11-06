Northeast
Greenleaf: November 4. Elevation normal, water 61 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around coves. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: November 5. Elevation 1 3/4 ft. above normal, water 50s and stained. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, and minnows around brush structure, coves, riprap, and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids fair on cut bait, grubs, sassy shad, and shad below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: October 31. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: November 1. Elevation above normal, water 62 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Fishing is slow due to around the clock 6200 cfs flow from Tenkiller Dam. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: November 4. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad around the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 3. Elevation above normal, water murky and in the 50’s. Largemouth and spotted bass good on crankbaits, plastics, small lures, and spinnerbaits around creek channels and docks. Crappie good on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Blue and channel catfish fair on chicken liver, cut bait, shad, and stinkbait around coves. Most fishing has been fair to good. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: November 4. Elevation above normal, water 60 and clear. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, shad, and shrimp below the dam, and around channels, coves, and flats. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: November 2. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel and blue catfish fair on shad around channels. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: November 5. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal, water 50s. Striped bass hybrids fair on slabs in deep water. Catfish good on stinkbait. Crappie fair on jigs around docks. Walleye fair on worms. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: November 5. Elevation normal, water semi-clear. Channel catfish slow on shad below the dam, and around the dam, discharge, and main lake. All fishing is slow. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.