Central
Hefner: November 13. Good stringers of white bass are being caught on white curly tail grubs, shad raps, rattle traps and other lures resembling gizzard shad in and around boat harbors, casting near points and boat docks. Report submitted by Keith Thomas, central region fisheries biologist.
Northeast
Kaw: November 11. Elevation 2 ft. above normal, water 50s and stained. Crappie excellent on grubs, jigs, minnows and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves, riprap and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 7. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Blue catfish slow on cut bait below the dam and along channels. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around docks. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 8. Elevation above normal, water 60 and muddy. The river is still running 6000 cfs around the clock. Trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: November 11. Elevation below normal, water murky. Trout slow on PowerBait in coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Nobel County.
Sooner: November 11. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids good on live shad in the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits along weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 10. Elevation above normal, water 50s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastic baits and small lures in coves, along creek channels and docks. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, cut bait, live bait, live shad and stinkbait in coves and creek channels. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Northwest
Canton: November 9. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish fair on shad along the river channel. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: November 11. Elevation 3/4 ft. below normal, water 50 and clear. Crappie good on jigs around docks. Walleye slow on live bait. Striped bass hybrids fair to good on slabs at 28-35 ft. Catfish fair on stinkbait. White bass fair. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: November 12. Elevation normal, water clear. Channel catfish slow on shad along channels and shallows. Walleye slow below the dam and discharge. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.