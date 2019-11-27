Northeast
Kaw: November 26. Elevation 1 ft. above normal, water stained. Crappie excellent on jigs, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, in coves, along riprap and standing timber. Striped bass hybrids slow on hair jigs, jigs and shad below the dam. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait, punch bait, shad and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake, river channel and river mouth. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: November 25. Elevation above normal, water clear. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois: November 22. Elevation above normal, water 55 and muddy. Trout slow on PowerBait below the dam. The river continues to have high flow, 3700 cfs around the clock. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Perry CCC: November 24. Elevation below normal, water murky. Trout slow on PowerBait in coves. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Sooner: November 24. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Saugeye fair on jigs along riprap. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: November 25. Elevation above normal, water 40s and clear. Largemouth and spotted bass slow on crankbaits and small lures around docks and standing timber. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and stinkbait at the inlet. Crappie good on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Fishing activity has slowed. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Northwest
Canton: November 23. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish fair on shad around Big Bend area. Crappie slow on jigs along the dam. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: November 25. Elevation 1/2 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid 50s and clear. Striped bass hybrids good on slabs in deep water. Crappie fair on jigs around docks. Catfish fair on stinkbait near the north side. White bass fair on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: November 26. Elevation normal, water 46. Walleye and crappie slow on grubs and jigs below the dam. Channel catfish slow on hotdogs, punch bait and shad along channels and shorelines. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.