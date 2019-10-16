Northeast
Greenleaf
October 3. Elevation normal, water 80 and clear. Crappie fair on minnows, PowerBait and jigs around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shrimp and shad along channels and in coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw
October 7. Elevation 8 1/2 ft. above normal, water mid-70s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass good on jigs, live shad, sassy shad, slabs and spoons below the dam, around points, riprap and bridges. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake and river channel. Paddlefish fair snagging below the dam. Report submitted by Spencer, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
October 3. Elevation above normal, water 82. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits around points. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
October 4. Elevation normal, water 72 and clear. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and Watts area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner
October 6. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad in the main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in coves and along flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
October 7. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass fair on bill baits, in-line spinnerbaits, live bait, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around docks, shorelines and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Most fishing was report as fair before recent heavy rains. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls
October 8. Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad along channels, dam and river channel. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs around brush structure. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Foss
October 7. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water low 70s and clear. Walleye fair on worms in the main lake. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait and slabs. Crappie slow around docks. Catfish fair on Danny King stinkbait along the north end of the lake. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply
October 7. Elevation above normal, water 70. Channel catfish fair on punch bait and shad below the dam, main lake and around points. White bass fair on hair jigs and jigs below the dam, around brush structure and discharge. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.