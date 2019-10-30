Central
Hefner: October 28. Lake level full, water clear. White bass and hybrid bass excellent along shorelines and in the inlet using gay blades and 3 inch grubs. Walleye good along shorelines on grubs and jerk baits. Channel catfish and blue catfish fair off the dam on cut baits. Crappie fair off the dam on jigs and minnows. Report submitted by Lucky Lure and Tackle.
Northeast
Greenleaf: October 29. Elevation above average, water 63 and clear. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around flats. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Keystone: October 24. Elevation above average, water clear. White crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 25. Elevation above average, water 68 and muddy. Rainbow trout fair on powerbait below the dam. River flow is 6500 cfs at time of this report. Water level remains high. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: October 28. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped hybrid bass fair on live shad and slabs around the dam and main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around the main lake. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: October 27. Elevation above average, water 50’s and murky. Largemouth and spotted bass fair on crankbaits, plastics, and small lures around shorelines. White crappie and blue catfish fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Lake is murky above average and rising all fishing reported as fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 29. Elevation above average, water 64 and murky. Blue and channel catfish fair on cut bait and shad below the dam, and around creek channels and flats. Black and white crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, channels, and coves. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: October 29. Elevation above average, water 60’s and muddy. Blue and channel catfish excellent on cut bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, worms and jugs below the dam, in creek channels, flats, main lake river channel and river mouth. Black and white crappie good on jigs and minnows in brush structure, coves and standing timber. Hybrid and striped bass fair on hair jigs, jerk bait, sassy shad and shad below the dam.
Northwest:
Canton: October 26. Elevation above average, water clear. White crappie fair on jigs around the dam. Channel catfish fair on shad around channels. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: October 28. Elevation .44ft below average, water in the mid 50’s and clear. Hybrid striped bass good on slabs in deep water. Walleye fair with live baits. Crappie fair around docks. Catfish fair along North side with stink baits. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: October 29. Elevation normal, water semi clear. Channel catfish slow on gizzards around channels, dam, and main lake. Walleye fair on grubs and live bait below the dam. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.