Northeast
Greenleaf: October 21. Elevation normal, water 68 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on flukes and plastics around coves, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: October 22. Elevation 3 3/4 ft. above normal, 60s and muddy. Crappie good on grubs, jigs, live bait, minnows, slabs, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, riprap, standing timber, and bridges. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, goldfish, live bait, punch bait, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms around flats, main lake, river channel, river mouth, and tailwater. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, and white bass good on flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons, and topwater lures below the dam, and around main lake, points, riprap, and bridges. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: October 17. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on jerk bait and spinnerbait around shorelines. Blue catfish good on cut bait below the dam and around channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 19. Elevation above normal, water 69 and murky. Rainbow trout slow on midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam. Fishing is difficult due to the high volume of water release from the dam. Currently 10,500 cfs. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: October 21. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad around the main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: October 20. Elevation above normal, water 60s and murky. Largemouth bass and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, small lures, and spinnerbaits around coves, creek channels, and shorelines. Channel and blue catfish fair on live bait, trot lines, and juglines around main lake and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and small lures around brush structure. Most fishing reported as fair with several groups of anglers reporting good success on largemouth bass late afternoon. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 21. Elevation above normal, water 67 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around dam, discharge, and flats. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure, coves, and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Canton: October 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel and blue catfish good on shad around the main lake. White bass and striped bass hybrids fair on crankbaits around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss: October 21. Elevation 1/4 ft. below normal with gates closed, water 65, and clear. Walleye fair on live bait around the main lake. Striped bass hybrids fair on slabs in deep water. Catfish good on cut bait. White bass fair on live bait. Report submitted by Eric Puryear, B&K Bait House.
Ft. Supply: October 22. Elevation normal, water 70. Channel catfish fair on shad below the dam and around the discharge. Walleye slow on jigs around the discharge. Crappie slow on jigs around the discharge. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.