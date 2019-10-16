Northeast
Greenleaf: October 15. Elevation normal, water 69 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on flukes and jigs around flats, shorelines, standing timber, and weed beds. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw: October 15. Elevation 5 1/3 ft. above normal, water 70s and muddy. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish excellent on cut bait, live bait, live shad, shad, stinkbait, sunfish, and worms below the dam, and around flats, main lake, and river mouth. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, and white bass fair on hair jigs, lipless baits, live shad, rogues, sassy shad, and spoons below the dam, and around main lake, points, and bridges. Crappie fair on jigs, minnows, and tube jigs around brush structure, coves, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone: October 10. Elevation above normal, water 80. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around points. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River: October 13. Elevation above normal, water 70 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on PowerBait below the dam. River flow is 8000 cfs around the clock at time of report. Water levels are high due to recent rain. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner: October 14. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad around the dam and main lake. Largemouth bass fair on plastics around weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller: October 13. Elevation above normal, water murky. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass fair on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, small lures, and spinnerbaits around coves, docks, and shorelines. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows around brush structure. Channel and blue catfish good on cut bait, shad, stinkbait, and worms around coves, creek channels, and flooded grassy areas. Most fishing is reported as fair except catfish in flooded grassy areas on worms. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls: October 15. Elevation above normal, water 73 and clear. Blue and channel catfish good on cut bait and shad around channels, creek channels, dam, and river channel. Walleye fair on crankbaits and jigs around points, riprap, and shorelines. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Foss: October 14. Elevation normal with gates closed, water mid-60s and clear. Striped bass hybrids fair to good on slabs in deep water. Bass fair on live bait around the south side. Walleye fair on worms. Catfish good on stinkbait. Crappie slow on live bait near the fishing dock. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.