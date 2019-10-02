Central
Hefner
October 1. Elevation above normal, water 78 and clear. Largemouth bass good on soft plastics and topwater frogs along weedy shorelines. White bass and striped bass hybrids very good on jigs, grubs and gay blades along shorelines. Crappie fair to good on minnows and jigs off the dam. Report submitted by Lucky Lure and Tackle.
Northeast
Keystone
September 26. Elevation above normal, water muddy. Largemouth bass fair on crankbaits around points. Largemouth bass fair on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River
September 27. Elevation normal, water 71 and murky. Rainbow trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam and around Watts Area. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner
September 30. Elevation normal, water murky. Striped bass hybrids fair on live shad and slabs around the main lake. Blue catfish fair on cut bait around coves and flats. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Northwest
Canton
September 30. Elevation above normal, water clear. Channel catfish fair on shad along the river channel. White bass, striped bass hybrids and walleye good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Ft. Supply
October 1. Elevation above average, water 72. Channel catfish slow on cut bait, dough bait and punch bait around channels, dam and main lake. Crappie slow on hair jigs and jigs around brush structure and discharge. Report submitted by Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.