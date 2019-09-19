Northeast
Fort Gibson
September 16. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 80 and murky. White bass good on in-line spinnerbait and topwater lures below the dam. Channel and blue catfish good on chicken liver, punch bait and shad around the main lake and rocks. Bluegill sunfish good on crickets, grasshoppers, hair jigs, minnows, small lures and worms around docks. Due to high water levels, some boat ramps and other access locations may be closed. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Greenleaf
September 14. Elevation normal, water 85 and clear. Largemouth bass fair on flukes and plastic baits around docks, points, shallows, shorelines and weed beds. Crappie fair on minnows and jigs around brush structure and docks. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Kaw
September 15. Elevation 5 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. Crappie fair on jigs, live bait and minnows around brush structure, in coves, along riprap and standing timber. Blue, channel and flathead catfish good on cut bait, grasshoppers, shad, stinkbait, sunfish and worms below the dam, along flats, main lake, river mouth and shallows. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass and white bass fair on crankbaits, hair jigs, jerk baits, lipless baits, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad and spoons below the dam, points, riprap, and main lake humps and bridges. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
September 12. Elevation above normal, water clear. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Catfish good on cut bait below the dam. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
September 13. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam. Fish for trout in eddy spots below the dam or near the Watts area. Striped bass fair on crankbaits and live shad along the river mouth. Stripers with shad and crankbaits near the mouth of the river where it meets the Arkansas River. Release is 4100 cfs around the clock at the time of this report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
McMurtry
September 16. Elevation normal, water 80 and semi-clear. Channel catfish good on chicken liver, hot dogs, and stinkbait around dam, docks, and riprap. Crappie fair on jigs, grubs, minnows, worms and PowerBait around docks, dam draw down structures, brush piles and islands. Largemouth bass good on flukes, plastic baits, chug bugs and spinnerbaits along west side shorelines in the main lake, island and northern creek. Waterfowl hunting leases are located in the north west portions of the lake. Boaters be advised during waterfowl hunting season. Report submitted by McMurtry lake staff.
Sooner
September 15. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait along flats and main lake. Saugeye slow on lipless baits around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
September 15. Elevation above normal, water 70s and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, buzz baits, crankbaits, crawfish, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits around docks and shorelines. Crappie fair on minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, docks and standing timber. White bass fair on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, small lures, spinnerbaits and spoons in the main lake. Fishermen reported bass were good, all other sought after species were fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Webbers Falls
September 14. Elevation below normal, water 86 and murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait, shad and shrimp below the dam, along channels, creek channels, dam, discharge and flats. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs, plastic baits and PowerBait around brush structure, channels, creek channels, main lake and standing timber. Report submitted by Josey Branch, game warden stationed in Muskogee County.
Northwest
Foss
September 13. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water high 70s. Striped bass hybrids good on plastic baits and drifting live bait. Walleye fair on worms. White bass fair. Bass slow to fair. Catfish good on trotlines baited with stinkbait. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.