Northeast
Ft. Gibson
September 23. Elevation 7 ft. above normal, water 77 and murky. Largemouth bass good on spinnerbaits, topwater lures, tube jigs, swim baits and lipless crankbaits around docks, main lake, shorelines and standing timber. Channel and blue catfish fair on cut bait, live bait and shad along channels. Paddlefish snagging fair below the dam. Anglers and boaters should use caution while navigating during flooded conditions. Report submitted by Ben Haff, game warden stationed in Wagoner County.
Kaw
September 24. Elevation 4 1/2 ft. above normal and rising, water low 80s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live shad, sassy shad, shad, spoons and topwater lures below the dam, in the main lake, around points and riprap. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, minnows, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure, standing timber, bridges and in coves. Blue, channel and flathead catfish excellent on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, grasshoppers, live shad, punch bait, shad, sunfish and worms below the dam, along creek channels, flats, main lake, river mouth and shallows. Catfish should continue to be good, especially in the flats around Coon and Bear creeks. Fishing below the dam has been good during times of release but slow when not generating. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
September 19. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth bass good on crankbaits and plastic baits around points. Crappie good on minnows around brush structure. Blue catfish good on cut bait along channels. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois
September 20. Elevation above normal, water 72 and murky. Trout fair on in-line spinnerbaits, nymphs and PowerBait below the dam. Striped bass hybrids fair on jigs and shad along the river mouth. River flow was 4,200 cfs around the clock at the time of this report. Report submitted by Brek Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Sooner
September 22. Elevation normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait in coves and along flats. Largemouth bass fair on plastic baits and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
September 22. Elevation above normal, water clear. Largemouth, smallmouth and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, plastic baits, small lures and spinnerbaits in coves, around docks and standing timber. Crappie fair on minnows, jigs, small lures and tube jigs around brush structure. Channel and blue catfish fair on live bait in the main lake. White bass fair trolling. Most catfish being caught on trotlines. Bass fisherman reporting good success. All other fishermen reporting fair. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County.
Northwest
Canton
September 23. Elevation above normal, water clear. White bass and striped bass hybrids good on shad and slabs in the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad and worms in the main lake. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Foss
September 24. Elevation 1/3 ft. below normal with gates closed, water mid-70s and clear. Striped bass hybrids fair drifting live bait along the dam. Catfish good on liver and shrimp on the north side of the lake. Walleye slow on worms. White bass slow. Report submitted by Eric Puyear, B & K Bait House.
Ft. Supply
September 24. Elevation above normal, water 75. Channel catfish slow on dough bait and punch bait below the dam, main lake and along shorelines. Crappie slow on minnows and jigs in the main lake and along shorelines. Report submitted Jason Badley, game warden stationed in Harper County.