Kaw
September 9. Elevation 6 1/2 ft. above normal, water 80s and muddy. Striped bass hybrids, striped bass, and white bass good on crankbaits, flukes, hair jigs, jigs, live bait, live shad, sassy shad, shad, and spoons below the dam, around main lake, points, riprap, bridges, and main lake humps. Blue, channel, and flathead catfish good on crawfish, cut bait, goldfish, live bait, punch bait, stinkbait, and worms below the dam, and around flats, main lake, river channel, and river mouth. Crappie good on jigs, live bait, minnows, and spoons around brush structure, coves, creek channels, riprap, and standing timber. Report submitted by Spencer Grace, game warden stationed in Kay County.
Keystone
September 5. Elevation above normal, water murky. Blue catfish fair on cut bait below the dam. Largemouth bass slow on plastics around the main lake. Report submitted by Karlin Bailey, game warden stationed in Creek County.
Lower Illinois River
September 6. Elevation above normal, water 72 and cloudy. Rainbow trout slow on caddis flies, in-line spinnerbaits, midges, nymphs, and PowerBait below the dam and around non-current areas. Fishing is challenging due to the high 24 hour water generation. Report submitted by Jerry Henry, game warden stationed in Sequoyah County.
Skiatook
September 8. Elevation normal, water clear and in the 80s. Crappie fair on jigs and minnows at 5-15 ft. around brush structure and standing timber. Report submitted by Paul Welch, game warden stationed in Osage County.
Sooner
September 8. Elevation normal, water murky. Largemouth bass fair on plastics and topwater lures around brush structure and weed beds. Striped bass hybrids fair on live bait around the main lake. Saugeye fair on crankbaits around points. Report submitted by Stephen Paul, game warden stationed in Noble County.
Tenkiller
September 8. Elevation 6 ft. above normal, water upper 70s and clear. Largemouth, smallmouth, and spotted bass good on bill baits, crankbaits, plastics, small lures, and spinnerbaits around creek channels, docks, and standing timber. White bass good on crankbaits, in-line spinnerbaits, spinnerbaits, and spoons around body of lake where shad are surfacing. Crappie and white bass good on live bait, minnows, small lures, and tube jigs around brush structure. Fishermen are reporting good success on most sought after species. Report submitted by Tony Clark, game warden stationed in Cherokee County. {h2}
Canton
September 7. Elevation above normal, water clear. Striped bass hybrids and white bass good on shad and slabs around the main lake. Channel and blue catfish good on shad around main lake and shallows. Report submitted by Mark Walker, game warden stationed in Blaine County.
Ft. Supply
September 10. Elevation normal, water murky. Channel catfish fair on cut bait and stinkbait around channels, inlet, and riprap. Report submitted by Mark Reichenberger, game warden stationed in Woodward County.