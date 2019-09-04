The Lady Dawgs defeated the Claremore Sequoyah Eagles, 10-0, on September 3.
The Lady Dawgs were on the board early in the bottom of the first and would score three runs before the inning was over. And the girls never let up taking run after run to the scoreboard for most of five innings while playing a solid defense that kept the Eagles off the scoreboard.
In the bottom of the fourth, the Lady Dawgs stole second four times and once again in the fifth.
The Lady Dawgs led 8-0 going into the bottom of the fifth. The run rules state the game is called if one team is ahead by 10 after five innings. The Lady Dawgs quickly scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and the game was called with two outs remaining. Rylee Anglen had the walkoff RBI triple that ended the game.
Senior Piper Hand pitched a perfect game. “She retired 15 straight batters in our run rule win. No walks, hits, or errors. It’s pretty rare for that to happen,” Coach Jordan Jones said.