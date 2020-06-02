The nation’s professional bass fishing tours are kicking into gear again in June with altered schedules and Oklahoma dates in mind.
Three Bassmaster Elite Series events and two Bassmaster Opens tournaments originally scheduled between March and May were postponed. Competition resumes when the Elite field heads to Alabama’s Lake Eufaula on June 10-13. The Bassmaster Opens resume with a Central Open at Three Forks Harbor at Muskogee on June 18-20.
BASS has emphasized that it will heed each state’s mandates on crowd sizes and public spaces and also will monitor federal guidelines to ensure both competition and fan activities can resume safely.
After pausing competitions on March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Tulsa-based Major League Fishing makes its comeback June 7-12 with its Heavy Hitters competition at Lake Tohopekaliga on the Kissimmee Chain.
The tour will conclude July 10-15 on Lake Champlain after just five stages.
The organization noted that all fan events and gatherings typically scheduled with the events were canceled “for the safety of all involved.”
Heavy Hitters will feature all 80 MLF Pros in a traditional six-day, Bass Pro Tour format and will serve as Stage 4 in the points race toward the seasonlong Bass Pro Tour points championship, awarded to the angler with the most points at the conclusion of the season.
Points also come into play as the anglers compete to qualify for a spot in the 2021 REDCREST Championship set for Feb. 23-27 on Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees, along with the inaugural REDCREST Outdoor Expo on Feb. 26-28.
Angler Ott DeFoe leads the field with 227 points, while reigning champion Edwin Evers sits near the elimination line at 29th place with 146 points.
“I’m excited to get back to fishing,” Evers told MLF writers. “It’s in our blood and for me to have the national anthem go off and get back in the boat and compete against the best guys in this race for a REDCREST qualifier will be fantastic. Over these last few weeks, this competition has been missing in my life.”