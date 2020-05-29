Right lakes for the right fish: Where to start looking for your 'Oklahoma Grand Slam'

Oklahoma famously initiated a Fishing Trail in 2019 and as part of that effort created its Grand Slam Challenge for anglers to catch at least five different game fish species.
The good news for anglers in northeast Oklahoma is that most lakes offer the chance to catch all five in one area — if the only goal is to get variety.
The other way to look at it is to tackle the region by trying to find the “biggest and bestest and mostest,” as anglers say.
While one lake might offer several species, some places generally offer better odds for more or bigger fish of a certain species.
The easiest way to find out what’s biting and what techniques or baits are working best at the time you’re headed to the lake is to check the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation’s weekly fishing report at wildlifedepartment.com, or connect with a local bait shop, lodge, marina or fishing guide. Calling the county game warden also can be a smart step.
The Grand Slam looks for “five designated species,” but within that five are more options. For example, “bass” is one designated species, but seven different bass species swim Oklahoma’s waters.
Following is a basic primer on all those different species and where to find the best, or most, of them.
BASS
Oklahoma’s rock-star fish is the largemouth bass sought by professional anglers in contests like the Bassmaster Classic, held at Grand Lake O’ the Cherokees in 2013 and 2016. Fort Gibson Lake and Tenkiller Lake also have hosted the pros so, no question, those lakes hold plenty of big bass.
A few less-publicized big great largemouth lakes are Spavinaw and Eucha, on the smaller side, and the larger reservoirs of Hudson, Oologah, Skiatook, Keystone, and Eufaula.
The most willing biter is Oklahoma’s state fish, the white bass (some locals call them sand bass). They hit all year ‘round, but the best concentrations are found during the spawning run that takes place late March through April. Look for them in rivers and creeks above Fort Gibson and Tenkiller lakes, famously, and literally every other reservoir in the state at that time.
Feisty smallmouth bass are a sporting choice but are fewer in number. Native Neosho smallmouth are a joy on light tackle or fly-fishing gear in the Upper Illinois River, Barren Fork, Spring Creek and other spring-fed streams — most of which are hard to access due to private property holdings. Best bets for the larger lake-strain or Tennesee-strain smallmouth are Tenkiller and Skiatook.
Keystone Lake and the tail-waters below the dams of Keystone and Tenkiller reservoirs in the Arkansas River system and Eufaula on the Canadian River and are the places to find big striped bass.
The best lake in northeast Oklahoma for hybrid striped bass (a cross between a male white bass and a female striped bass) is Skiatook.
CATFISH
Oklahoma is famous for its catfish, especially those big flathead cats that noodlers catch by hand during the spawning season from May through July, but cats are a year-round target and are prolific in every large lake. Big ones can be caught below every large dam. The headliner lakes for biggest catfish are Eufaula, Grand and Keystone.
CRAPPIE
Black crappies and white crappies might be caught in the same locations. Northeast Oklahoma has been on a good run for crappies in all of its lakes in recent years.
Grand Lake, Eufaula, Oologah and Keystone are home to the biggest slabs of the northeast, but don’t overlook any other large reservoir or smaller lakes like Eucha, Copan, Hulah or Greenleaf.
Sunfish in Oklahoma are simply a hoot, and they are the go-to kid-pleasers. Green sunfish, bluegill, redear, long-ear are found in just about any body of water in the state. The record-setting fish and big hybrids usually come out of private ponds, however.
Some municipal ponds offer good sunfish odds, including Pawhuska, Claremore, Bixhoma and Okmulgee.
OTHER
The list and guide for Oklahoma’s “other” fish could be as long as that for the main game fish.
It could be argued that Oklahoma’s prehistoric paddlefish have crossed into the realm of one of the state’s best-known and most sought-after fish. Grand Lake and Fort Gibson, and the rivers upstream in the spring, are the top producers of plentiful paddlefish, although Keystone Lake and it’s Arkansas River arm produced the latest state records.
Walleye are a well-kept secret at Oologah and Skiatook lakes, sauger and the hybrid saugeye are sometimes found in the Lower Illinois River and Arkansas River near Tulsa.
The Lower Illinois River is northeast Oklahoma’s only year-round trout fishery. It is stocked regularly and is a consistent fishery when floodwaters or hydroelectric releases for power cooperate with the anglers.