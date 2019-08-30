The Skiatook Bulldogs and the Sperry Pirates met in Sperry this past Thursday for the last scrimmage of the season before the regular football season begins.
The two teams get together for this scrimmage each year. The teams do not play each other during the regular season as they are in different classes. Sperry is class 2A and Skiatook is class 5A.
Skiatook will play in Glenpool for their season opened Friday, September 6 at 7 p.m.
Sperry will play Verdigris at home at 7 p.m. to start their regular season.