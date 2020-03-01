For both the Skiatook boys and girls basketball teams, the season came to a close during the regional playoffs, but it was a year of some exciting moments.
As much as any teams in recent Skiatook history, both teams really came on late in the season after a somewhat rocky start.
The girls lost 8 of their first 10, but then rallied for some big games late in the season. The most notable game from the girls was a huge win against Tahlequah, #5 in class 5A, and the big win for Skiatook was one of Tahlequah’s worst losses of the season.
The girls had strong senior leadership and some solid play from underclassmen who will carry the torch into next season.
The boys ended the season with a 9-15 record, good enough for a #19 ranking in class 5A. Like the Lady Bulldogs, the Skiatook boys started by losing 7 of their first 10 games, but then midway through the season.
In fact, Skiatook had a winning record over the back half of the season, including three straight wins against #9 Tahlequah, #16 Coweta, and Claremore Sequoyah in late January. The boys also beat #12 Pryor in mid-February, the third ranked opponent they defeated.
They drew a tough matchup against #10 Tahlequah in regionals, and despite a hard-fought game, the Bulldogs came up a hair short and lost 53-46.
Thanks to all the Skiatook boys and girls players and coaches for their hard work and dedication to the program this season!