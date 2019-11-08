With the playoffs on the line, Skiatook Bulldogs (6-4, District 5A-4 4-3) defeated East Central (3-7, District 5A-4 2-5) on Friday, November 8th. Senior Jayden Garner had a tremendous game for the Bulldogs and the team did everything in their power to make it to the playoffs, but ultimately that was not the case.
Skiatook needed to win, but the other part of the Bulldog’s fate rested in the hands of the Tahlequah Tigers, who needed to defeat Claremore in order for Skiatook to take 4th place in District 5A-4.
Skiatook made sure they did their part preserving the win a 20 point quarter. It was Tahlequah, however, that didn’t get the win Skiatook needed.
For the Bulldogs, Jayden Garden opened the game with a quick score, while the second came from a read-option by quarterback Mason Willingham that allowed him a lot of open field for a trot to the pylon with 4:56 left in the first.
And Skiatook wasn’t done there.
After more stellar play from the defense, the Bulldogs managed to get the ball back and score on a short run from Garner at the very end of the first, his second of the quarter. Skiatook failed on a PAT after a bad snap, but the game was already looking decided after only 12 minutes.
It only continues to grow more one-sided, with two more touchdowns in the second giving the Bulldogs a 34-0 lead at halftime.
East Central found the endzone to start off the second half, but Skiatook pushed the lead out to 41-7 just two minutes later, another score from Garnder with with 8:37 left in the third.
While it was obvious Skiatook had the game under wraps, Bulldogs fans were anxiously tuning in to follow the Claremore matchup against undefeated Tahlequah, cheering on the Tigers to help land Skiatook the final playoff spot.
Unfortunately for Skiatook, Tahlequah suffered the first loss of the season after choosing to sit the starters for most of the game.
While Skiatook ultimately won 54-14, the season comes to a close.
The Journal would like to issue a very special thank you to the seniors for their hard work put into the program, and thank the coaches, fans, and players for a fun season!