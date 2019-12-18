On December 10th the 5A #2 Bulldogs traveled to Owasso to dual the 6A #8 Rams. The Rams opened the night up with a pin but it would not be near enough as the Bulldogs won 11 out of 14 matches with 7 of those matches producing bonus points. Skiatook ended up cruising to victory over the Rams with a 49 to 16 win.
At 106lbs Skiatook Freshman Canyon Curtis lost by fall.
Up next for the Bulldogs was state runner up Brody Gee at 113lbs. The Bulldog wrestled Bullman for Owasso and wasted no time in collecting bonus points with a fall late in the first period.
At 120lbs Freshman Josey Jernegan dominated the Rams Leyten Wane. The Freshman went up seven to zero before sticking Leyten early in the third period giving the Bulldogs a 12 to 6 lead.
Kyle Bowman wrestled Bunten for the Rams at the 126lb weight class. Bowman was able to takedown Bunten three times and collected a couple of near fall points on his way to an eight to one decision.
Jacob Meyers at 132lbs and Isaac Long at 138lbs for the Bulldogs both fought hard but came up a little short making the dual score 15 to 16 in favor of the Rams.
Josh Taylor for the Bulldogs wrestled tough and came away with a nine to one major decision at 145lbs against Herbert for the Rams.
The Bulldogs sent out Cale Glover at 152lbs to wrestle Owasso’s Miller. The two time state qualifier dominated the match with 5 takedowns and a couple escapes for a twelve to six decision over Miller.
Wrestling at 160lbs for the Bulldogs was Tony Johnson. Johnson wasted very little time and pinned Braxton Bacon late in the first period making the dual score 28 to 16 in favor of the Bulldogs.
State runner up Richie Lee wrestled Owasso’s Nate Jacobson. Lee was able to take down the Owasso wrestler four times and added a couple of near fall and escape points in a twelve to five decision.
At 182lbs Pollard faced Fleming in what appeared to be the match of the night with Pollard being a two time state placer and Fleming being a returning state runner up in 6A. Pollard was able to take down Fleming in the first period but Fleming reversed the Bulldog. After the first period the Bulldog was leading three to two and never looked back coming away with a ten to six decision.
Hunter Hall at 195lbs for the Bulldogs dominated the Rams Scott Ghavami. Hall came out on fire and took down the Ram and added nine more near fall points in the first period. With an eleven point lead going in to the second period Hall was able to come away with a technical fall early in the second period making the dual score 39 to 16.
BK Seago for the Bulldogs wrestled Owasso’s Devin Harris at 220lbs. The Bulldog was a little undersized but was not intimidated by the bigger Ram and won by a nine to zero major decision. Nate Easky received a forfeit at heavy weight.
With that forfeit the Bulldogs cruised to a 49 to 16 dominating win over the 6A Owasso Rams.