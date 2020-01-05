The Skiatook Bulldogs traveled to Collinsville on January 3, falling 56-54 in a hard-fought game that came down to the final seconds.
Despite the tough loss, a lot of good can be found in the performance. For one, Collinsville came into the game ranked #10 in 5A, boasting some big wins and narrow losses, so it was a quality matchup for Skiatook.
The Bulldogs also showed a very balanced scoring attack in a hostile environment during the first part of the biggest rivalry of the season. Alex Hollomon scored 12 points to go with a team-leading 9 rebounds and 3 steals, while Justin Mead added 12 points and 6 boards, and Jayden Garner had 10 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 assists.
The Bulldogs did most of their damage in the paint, where they took 45 shots as opposed to only seven three-pointers, outscoring the Cardinals 40-18 in points in the paint.
Skiatook won the war on the boards as well, out-rebounding Collinsville by 15, and they outscored the Cardinals 10-0 in transition, helping keep the game close.
From the opening tip, the game went back and forth. Collinsville’s largest lead of the entire night was five points, coming right before the half.
The Bulldogs, however, climbed out to an early seven-point lead when they went up 10-3 in the first quarter. Collinsville regrouped, however, and managed to overtake Skiatook by the end of the first, leading 16-13.
In the second, both teams continued trading punches, and the Cardinals took a 32-27 lead to the locker room.
Skiatook overcame the narrow deficit early in the third, going on a 14-4 run while building up a 41-36 lead. Collinsville answered back with a run of its own to go up 2 at the end of the third quarter.
The fourth quarter was full of excitement. Skiatook took a lead, Collinsville tied it up, and then Skiatook went up by four late in the game following a strong move and layup by Justin Mead.
Just when things were looking up for Skiatook, Collinsville answered with a big three pointer, cutting the lead to only one. On their next possession, a lay-up gave the Cardinals the lead, and they managed to squeak out a 56-54 win, despite a desperation heave at the buzzer from the Bulldogs.
The two teams will square off again on February 18th, and this time in Skiatook.