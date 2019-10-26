After Skiatook built up an early lead behind three scores from freshman Mason Willinghan, the Claremore Tigers (4-4, District 5A-4 3-2) failed to defend home turf when the Bulldogs (5-4, District 5A-4 3-2) visited on October 25th, 2019
Both teams came into the game with a 4-3 overall record, but Claremore’s 3-1 district record was better than Skiatook’s (2-2) record, so the Bulldogs were looking to defeat Claremore and jump the Zebras in the District 5A-4 Standings.
That’s exactly what they did.
To start the game, the Bulldogs wasted no time in putting up points. Willingham connected with senior Jayden Garner on a screen pass, which Garner took 36-yards to the score with 9:24 left in the first.
After the Bulldogs defense forced a fumble, Skiatook took back over on offense, and Willingham kept the ball to find the endzone on a scramble of his own from 12-yards out, giving the Bulldogs the two-score lead in the first quarter.
After Skiatook climbed up to a 14-0 lead, Claremore scored to narrow the gap. After converting two fourth-down attempts on the drive, eventually Charlie Murdock connected with a slanting Brooks Sherl for a touchdown from 12-yards out, which led to a 14-7 spread at halftime.
In the second half, Claremore managed to even up the score when Jace Hightower scored on a short run with 4:03 left in the third.
The Bulldogs didn’t leave the game tied for long. After putting together a long drive, Willingham rushed for a 6-yard touchdown late in the third quarter and Skiatook climbed back in front once again, up 21-14.
Clarmore answered quickly, scoring with a 28-yard touchdown pass, but the PAT was blocked by Skiatook’s special teams, and Skiatook kept the lead, 21-20.
But Skiatook wasn’t done. The defense came up with two big stops, and Garner scored on a reverse from 7-yards out. This was followed by a short touchdown run from Brian Pollard helped but the nail in the coffin, solidifying the Bulldog’s victory in a huge conference game.
While Claremore managed to score in the final minutes of the game, Skiatook’s lead was too much, and the Bulldogs came up with a huge win.
Since only the top four teams in each district earn playoffs births, the Bulldogs need to win out to secure the best possible spot. That quest begins against the Collinsville Cardinals next week in what will be the most important game of the year so far.