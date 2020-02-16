It might have been Valentine’s Day, but Skiatook showed Pryor no love during a 57-48 homecoming victory.
It was a very impressive game for Skiatook, who is definitely playing its best basketball of the season coming down the stretch. Against Pryor, they trailed for nearly the first three quarters of the game, but after tying the game at 32 towards the end of the third quarter, the Bulldogs overtook Pryor and kept the lead until the final horn sounded.
Pryor shot nearly 50-percent from the field, but hustle plays and all-around effort from the Bulldogs kept them in the game and ultimately delivered the win. Skiatook had 8 steals and added 5 blocks as well, compared to 0 for the Tigers.
At halftime, the Bulldogs were down 25-24, but they never quit fighting. This led to an explosive 19-point fourth quarter where they separated from the Tigers in route to the nine-point win.