The Rogers Ropers (0-7, District 5A-4 0-4) were no match for the Skiatook Bulldogs (4-3, District 5A-4 2-2) on October 17th, 2019 behind a stellar performance on both sides of the ball, winning 40-0 and posting the second straight shutout.
The story of the game was freshman quarterback Mason Willingham, who tallied four scores in the first half: three through the air, and one on the ground.
The win marked the first back-to-back win of the season for Skiatook, and it puts the Bulldogs in a strong position to secure a playoff spot in the closing three games that are to come--games that pit the Bulldogs against tough opponents.
Skiatook’s first possession was the only that did not end in a touchdown throughout the entire first half. A 37-yard field goal attempt was blocked, and the Ropers took over.
Rogers, however, fared much worse than Skiatook. All game long, the Bulldog defense was suffocating, not allowing Rogers to gain any traction.
When the scores started coming Skiatook, they came in abundance. Between a flurry of touchdowns via the air and ground game, Skiatook blew the lead open to 34-0 at halftime.
The first score came from Reece Womack from three yards out, and after that score, Willingham began holding a clinic.
He started by finding Cash Cooper on a 44-yard touchdown in front of an excited home sideline, then scored on a 22-yard scramble of his own. Following that up, he lobbed a beautiful 35-yard strike to Jayden Garner, dropping the ball into the senior’s receivers waiting arms as he crossed the goalline. Finally, in the waning minutes of the first half, he found Thomas Reed over the middle for a score that put Skiatook up 34-0.
In the second half, the Bulldogs took the foot off the gas a bit, but still went on to win 40-0 after adding one more score.
Next week, Skiatook begins to try to carve out its place in the playoff picture when the Bulldogs take on Claremore on the road in what should be a hotly contested game with major ramifications.