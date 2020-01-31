The Skiatook Bulldogs basketball team played one of its best games of the year on January 28 at home against the Tahlequah Tigers, winning 61-36 behind a huge game from center Dallin Anderson.
The Tigers entered the game with an 11-5 record and ranked #9 in Class 5A, coming fresh off a four-point loss to #4 Edison and looking to rebound against the unranked Bulldogs.
Skiatook didn’t let that happen.
The Bulldogs were sharp all game long, leading almost the entire way, and the biggest difference was a huge second half where Skiatook put up 38 points and outscored Tahlequah by 15 en route to the dominant victory.
The game was easily one of Skiatook’s best shooting performances of the year, with the Bulldogs going 41% on 24 of 53 shooting and holding Tahlequah to 26%.
Most of the offensive work for Skiatook came from inside, as the team only attempted 8 three pointers. The Bulldogs scorched the Tigers for 44 points in the paint while only allowing 16.
Of the points in the paint, a major contributing factor was Anderson’s work near the rim. The junior scored 28 points on 11-of-13 shooting to help Skiatook keep the paint on lock, and Tahlequah had no answers for stopping him. On top of the huge scoring output, Anderson secured 13 rebounds and swatted three shots.
While Anderson was the only Bulldog in double-figures, there were lots of contributions from across the board. Kolby Pirtle scored 8 and Garrett Sumner and Jayden Garner both added 7 apiece, while Garner added 10 boards as well to go with a team-leading 2 steals.
Skiatook has experienced both ups-and-downs throughout the season, but this monster performance against a top-10 team is a great sign for the Bulldogs, who are looking better with every passing game as the season enters the final stretch.