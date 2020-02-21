The Skiatook Bulldogs couldn’t keep up with the Collinsville Cardinals on Tuesday, Feb. 25th as they fell 66-46.
That said, the Cardinals are one of the best teams that the Bulldogs have played this year. At 17-3, Collinsville is #6 in 5A basketball and looking to make a deep post season run, so it was not an easy match-up for Skiatook.
Skiatook wasn’t intimidated—that was clear from the opening tip. For the first half, the teams were trading baskets and leads. After the first, Collinsville led 13-12, and both teams scored eight in the second, so the Cardinals led 21-20 at halftime.
The second half is when things began going Collinsville’s way. The Cardinals erupted for back to back high-scoring quarters—21 in the third and 24 in the fourth—and this was too much for Skiatook to keep up with.
In most of the major categories, the two teams posted eerily similar stats throughout that game. The teams tied in rebounds and were only an assist apart on total team assists.
The biggest difference was the points off turnovers, in which Collinsville turned Skiatook’s turnovers into 25 points while Skiatook only scored 6 points off Collinsville’s turnovers. The nineteen-point Cardinals advantage is largely a part of the difference in final score.
At the end of the night, Justin Mead was Skiatook’s high scorer, with 13 points and 3 assists, which also led the team. Other major contributors were Kolby Pirtle, who scored 12 points on 5 shots, and Hayden Crase, who added 9 points in only 9 minutes. Dallin Anderson was a perfect 4-of-4 from the field for 8 points and a team-high 9 rebounds.
The Skiatook Journal would like to thank the Bulldogs coaches and players for their hard work committed to this season. A special shout-out to the seniors—here’s to wishing you good luck in the next chapter of life, wherever that takes you!