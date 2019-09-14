In one of the wildest fourth quarters in recent memory, the Skiatook Bulldogs nearly pulled off an epic comeback before ultimately falling 34-29 to the Oologah Mustangs during the home opener.
Oologah jumped out to a 21-3 lead over the Bulldogs in the first half of the Skiatook’s home opener, and despite a push from Skiatook to close the gap, the Mustangs held on to win.
Both teams went 3-and-out to start, but the Mustangs found a little more traction during their second possession. Led by a grinding ground game, they moved down the field to set up a 5-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Blake Salt.
Skiatook answered with excitement of its own. After a little trickery, the Bulldogs completed a 39-yard streak to Thomas Reed, who laid out to make a diving catch. The big-time play set up a 24-yard field goal by Greg Reed for Skiatook’s first 3 points.
The Mustangs had a taste for the endzone, and they found the endzone once again on the next possession. After nothing but runs, the Oologah’s Zac Wright took an outside handoff and slipped into the corner of the endzone, stretching the lead to 14-3 as the first quarter came to an end.
Oologah continued the scoring assault, putting up another touchdown early in the second, but Skiatook finally found the endzone on a 27-yard wildcat run from Jayden Garner, narrowing what had become a big lead to 21-10.
The fourth quarter was a blur of touchdowns, with four lead-changing scores coming in the first six minutes of play. The final touchdown of that series was a short run from Oologah that eventually made the difference.
All the late drama followed an epic comeback from the Bulldogs, led by the play of freshman quarterback Mason Willingham. Willingham came into the game to relieve Brian Pollard, who was also playing defense and leading the team in tackles.
Willingham not only threw two touchdowns during his varsity debut, but he also helped provide a different type of threat in the pocket while allowing Pollard to continue being a workhorse on defense.
The other half of the offensive spark came from Jayden Garner. From a 27-yard wildcat touchdown run to hauling in a 63-yarder from Willingham, the senior’s consistent tackle-breaking and big plays provided the spark that the Bulldogs needed when they needed it most.